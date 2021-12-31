INDIANAPOLIS – T.Y. Hilton isn’t thinking about the possibility Sunday could be the final game of his career at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The focus is entirely on the Indianapolis Colts’ quest to earn a postseason berth with a victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.
But the veteran wide receiver is likely to get an especially warm reception from the home crowd, and his teammates have made it known how important he is to them.
“Forget the player, but the person and teammate that T.Y. is, is next level,” All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “I mean, he’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had and one of the best leaders I could look up to. … Since Day 1, just watching T.Y., how he handles his business and also the way he interacts with his teammates and the way he leads us, it’s elite.
“As a leader, that’s what you want as one of the other leaders on the team. I’m still learning how to lead, and he’s one of those guys that I can learn from.”
Viewers of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” reality series saw an up-close example of that leadership in the most recent episode. Shortly after head coach Frank Reich introduced the team’s seven Pro Bowl selections, Hilton stood in a team huddle and made sure the honored players took time to enjoy the recognition.
Then he quickly flipped the switch and focused the Colts on the upcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals, pointing out the opponent might be even more dangerous after losing back-to-back games coming in.
“So we have to match their intensity?” Hilton asked his assembled teammates. “No, no. They have to match our intensity from the get-go.”
It took time for Hilton to grow into a leadership role.
He learned early in his career from three-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Reggie Wayne but often conceded the leadership mantle to more tenured teammates.
Now in his 10th season, Hilton has been on the roster longer than any other Colt. And he’s shaken off a frustrating run of injuries to become the leader this team needs.
The numbers on the field haven’t been what Hilton would prefer. He’s got 20 catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns in eight games, but he came up big when called upon against the Cardinals — catching four passes for 51 yards and one score.
Michael Pittman Jr. has unquestionably developed into Indianapolis’ top target, and Hilton is now a complementary piece — albeit one with 9,607 career receiving yards and instant respect from opposing defenses.
Hilton acknowledges the end is nearing. He’s playing on a one-year contract and has made no firm decisions about the 2022 season. He still needs 393 yards to reach the 10,000 mark, but that alone isn’t likely to provide motivation enough for a return.
When the season’s over, Hilton will discuss his future with his friends and family. Prominent among them? Tight end Jack Doyle, who has a decision of his own to make.
“I’m 10 years. He’s nine. We’ve been here, pretty much, together,” Hilton said. “He means the world to me, man. He’s absolutely my favorite teammate. And I’ll just talk to him. I already told him that I’ll make my decision off his, and we’ll go from there.”
THEY SAID IT
“Congratulations to Reggie Wayne, right? Great news for all of us. Obviously, well-deserved to be a finalist of 15. Obviously, Reggie had the career and exemplified everything about a Hall of Fame player. I don’t know anyone who would deserve it more. So congratulations to Reggie and best of luck as he goes forward.” — Reich on the news the former Colts receiver is again a Hall of Fame finalist.
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts activated safety Jahleel Addae and running back Marlon Mack from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Right tackle Braden Smith, cornerback T.J. Carrie and quarterback Carson Wentz also are eligible to come off the list before Sunday’s game if they clear protocols.
Indianapolis placed long snapper Luke Rhodes on the COVID list and released defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand from the practice squad.
Long snapper Kyle Nelson was signed to the active roster. Nelson has appeared in 106 games for the Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Football Team, San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints. He has 16 special teams tackles and one fumble recovery.
“This is a guy who (special teams coordinator) Bubba (Ventrone) has some experience with,” Reich said. “So, we have some confidence there. Also have confidence in Rigo (Rigoberto Sanchez) not only as a punter, but just as a holder. So if it’s not perfect, Rigo is one of the better holders I’ve ever seen. They are out there getting work right now. Dial some things up, get it tuned in, get the feel and timing and get ready to go.”
INJURY REPORT
Safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) was the only Indianapolis player ruled out Friday.
Left tackle Eric Fisher (knee/shoulder/toe) is questionable after not practicing all week. Right guard Mark Glowinski (illness) is questionable after being a limited participant Friday and being activated off the COVID list this week. And tight end Jack Doyle (knee/ankle) is questionable after full participation Friday.
No players were ruled out for the Raiders.
Defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins (back) is questionable and was a limited participant Friday.
