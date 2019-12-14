INDIANAPOLIS – T.Y. Hilton evaded questions Saturday nearly as nimbly as he dodges defenders on the field.
The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has a chance to return for the Indianapolis Colts’ Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
But head coach Frank Reich said that will only happen if he believes Hilton’s calf has improved to 100 percent.
That begs the query, does the 30-year-old speedster think he can get there?
Hilton broke out a wide smile before answering.
“We’ll see,” he said.
Hilton did not participate in Saturday’s final practice of the week, but he said that was not connected to the injury.
He took limited reps on Thursday and Friday and did enough to encourage Reich.
But the second-year head coach said he also feels a bit of an obligation to protect the wide receiver from himself.
Hilton has missed five of the last six weeks, initially returning after just three weeks to play in a critical game against the Houston Texans on Nov. 21. He was limited in that contest and then re-injured the calf in practice the following Wednesday.
Obviously, avoiding a repeat of the scenario is a priority for the coaching staff.
“He’s a warrior,” Reich said. “He’s got good work in this week, so I’m not saying that it’s out of the question at all. For the limited reps that he took, he was solid. It’s a Monday night game, so we’ve got a little bit of time. So maybe we can get there.”
Reich did say if Hilton does play, there will be no pitch count.
It would be a welcome return for an offense that has failed to score a point during the fourth quarter in its three-game losing streak.
But the final decision is out of Hilton’s hands.
“I felt fine, did what I could do (in practice this week),” Hilton said. “I feel fine, feel good. So it’s just up to the coaches and the doctors now.”
HIDDEN YARDAGE
With Chester Rogers out for the season because of a knee injury suffered Dec. 1 in a loss against the Tennessee Titans, Nyheim Hines has assumed the punt return duties.
And the fleet-footed running back quietly is making an impact.
Hines has averaged 16.5 yards on his four returns, with a long of 23. He’s also earned a measure of redemption after struggling on special teams as a rookie.
“It’s fun being back there,” Hines said. “Honestly, it’s personally probably my favorite phase of the game. It’s just something I take pride in, and (I) really just want to go out there and have fun, honestly. Just keep doing what I’m doing and make good decisions back there.”
That enthusiasm is not lost on Reich.
The head coach said it takes a special type of player to return punts, and Hines has proven he has the necessary tools.
“He’s fearless,” Reich said. “He’s got a lot of confidence back there. The fact that he feels like that’s his favorite (phase), if you’re gonna be a good punt returner you gotta have that trait. You gotta feel like that’s your favorite part of the game.”
As much as Hines is enjoying his new role, it’s still incomplete.
He praised the 10 other members of the punt return team for the work they do in getting him free. But he’s still looking toward the ultimate goal.
“I’m not gonna be excited till I take one to the house,” Hines said. “So my goal is to go back there (and) take what the defense gives me, and hopefully they’ll give me a touchdown and I’ll execute and make a good play.”
INJURY REPORT
Hilton and cornerback Pierre Desir (groin) are listed as questionable for Monday’s game. Desir was a full participant in Saturday’s practice.
Cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) did not practice all week and has been ruled out against the Saints.
New Orleans ruled five players out: linebacker Kiko Alonso (quadricep), cornerback Johnson Bademosi (foot), safety Vonn Bell (knee), guard Andrus Peat (forearm) and cornerback Patrick Robinson (calf).
ROSTER MOVE
Guard Jake Eldrenkamp was elevated from the practice squad to the main roster Saturday.
A first-team all-Pac-12 selection as a senior at Washington in 2016, Eldrenkamp has spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.
He was claimed off waivers by the Colts on May 21 and has been on the practice squad throughout the regular season.
