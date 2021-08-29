INDIANAPOLIS – T.Y. Hilton channeled “The Terminator” on Sunday afternoon, posting a gif to his Twitter account from the 1984 sci-fi classic.
The gif referenced an iconic scene from the movie in which Arnold Schwarzenegger – playing the title role – tells a desk officer at a police station “I’ll be back” before returning to the parking lot and driving his car through the building.
The Indianapolis Colts certainly hope the veteran wide receiver’s return is as much of a smash hit, but it won’t be nearly as immediate.
Head coach Frank Reich confirmed Sunday that Hilton is dealing with a neck injury and will miss the start of the regular season.
“He was experiencing some discomfort during the trip to Detroit, so we got scans done,” Reich said. “It was a disc issue, so that’s a complicated issue. So there are more meetings, more evaluation to come, more opinions to come. Obviously, we want to do our due diligence there. We’ve got all the right people on it, and we’ll just continue to meet with the doctors, work with their cue and move forward accordingly.
“He will miss some games. We don’t know exactly how many. We’re optimistic it’s not season ending – so we don’t know exactly how many games.”
Hilton did not appear in any of the team’s three preseason games, but he was shaken up on a deep reception during the team’s final training camp practice in Westfield on Wednesday. After leaping to catch a 60-yard throw from quarterback Jacob Eason, Hilton was hit in mid-air and landed hard on the artificial turf.
He got up and took some unsteady steps before lying down behind the end zone. Athletic trainers examined him for several minutes before Hilton rose and returned to the offensive sideline. He later resumed practice.
“I think that reaggravated (the injury),” Reich said, “but he had felt it before then.”
The four-time Pro Bowler needs 640 receiving yards to reach 10,000 for his career. He signed a one-year deal to return to Indianapolis in the offseason but will miss playing time for the fourth straight season after sitting out two games in 2018, six games in 2019 and one game last year.
Hilton had 56 catches for 762 yards and five touchdowns in 2020, but his 13.6-yard average per reception was the third-lowest of his nine-year career. There’s optimism his pairing with new quarterback Carson Wentz will produce more big plays.
That will have to wait, but 31-year-old’s leadership will continue even while he isn’t on the field.
“Unfortunately, with news like that, you don’t want to see your top guy go down, but with everybody in that room – everybody adds a little more to their plate to help pick up that hole,” wide receiver Zach Pascal said. “Wishing him the best, he’ll be around still. He’s still the leader of our group, still helping us out.”
Indianapolis believes it has a deep receiving corps with Pascal joined by rising youngsters Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. Rookie Mike Strachan was a training camp star, and Dezmon Patmon, Ashton Dulin and DeMichael Harris also are competing for roster spots.
There’s not a lot of proven production in that group, but the potential is undeniable.
“Obviously, we’re all aware of the loss,” Campbell said. “We all feel for T.Y., and we all want him to get back as healthy as he can as fast as he can. But it’s definitely an opportunity. It’s an opportunity for young guys to step up and make plays because we all have to carry that load.
“That’s a big load. That’s a big loss. We all have to carry that load, for sure.”
TEAM WORK
Wentz and All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson are expected to return to full team practice Monday. Both men were sidelined for three weeks after foot surgery, with both returning to practice in individual positional work last week.
Nelson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact late last week but is expected to be activated Monday.
The full-team work is the next step in a process the Colts hope will lead to both players being available Sept. 12 for the regular season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
“We’ve got to see how (Wentz) responds to going one day in team,” Reich said. “Then the next day will be a walk-through. So kind of give him and Quenton a chance to have a day there. Then we have a day in pads on Wednesday and then another shorter practice on Thursday.
“This will be a big week to determine where those two guys are, but they will be in team (drills). We’ll see if they are limited or not or if they are full-go for every rep. We’ll see how it goes during practice.”
INJURY REPORT
Reich confirmed quarterback Sam Ehlinger suffered a knee sprain in Friday’s exhibition win at Detroit. The injury was less severe than feared, and the rookie will not need surgery.
The news was not as good for reserve offensive lineman Sam Tevi. He tore the ACL and MCL in his knee against the Lions and will undergo season-ending surgery.
Left tackle Eric Fisher remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive last week. Fisher has been working with athletic trainers on the side as he recovers from a torn Achilles’ tendon, and it’s unclear how the COVID situation will impact his return.
“I think he’s doing really well,” Reich said. “I think this is a little bump in the road for him – not for his recovery but just as far as timetable. But you never know. We’re going to keep every option open but just logically speaking, you have to say that this is a little bit of a bump in the road as far as timing, but he’s at a good spot physically as far as his Achilles is concerned.”
