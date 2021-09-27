INDIANAPOLIS – One moment in the fourth quarter Sunday perfectly encapsulated the limitations with Carson Wentz’s current status.
With the Indianapolis Colts facing second-and-7 at the Tennessee Titans’ 33-yard line, the quarterback escaped the pocket and had plenty of open real estate in front of him. For a moment, it appeared as though Wentz would test his two sprained ankles and attempt to scramble for the first down.
But, as he neared the line of scrimmage, Wentz saw running back Nyheim Hines out of the corner of his eye. He hurriedly attempted to flip the ball in Hines’ direction, but the toss was awkward and fell harmlessly incomplete.
The game already was out of reach with the Colts trailing by nine points and 1:13 remaining, but the indecision and hesitation were common throughout as Wentz tried to navigate his injuries.
“We all know that would have been an instance where he probably runs up there and gains 10 or 12 yards, dives forward, we’re getting up and we’re going on the clock,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said during his regular Monday conference call. “That’s fine. It is what it is.”
Wentz reportedly re-aggravated the right ankle injury – the more severe of the two – during a sack with 1:07 remaining in the third quarter and was seen limping into the postgame interview room.
In the 25-16 loss against the Titans, he finished 19-of-37 for 194 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked twice and officially hit 10 times, bringing those totals to eight and 31, respectively, through three games.
That’s quite a beating for the 28-year-old who also missed three weeks of training camp after undergoing surgery to remove a bone fragment in his right foot. The quarterback’s health is being closely monitored in two NFL cities.
Terms of the trade that brought Wentz to the Colts from the Philadelphia Eagles in March require a first-round pick in next year’s draft as compensation if the quarterback plays at least 75% of the offensive snaps during the regular season or 70% of the snaps if the team makes the playoffs.
With Indianapolis currently one of five teams at 0-3, that could be a very valuable selection. But the Colts aren’t thinking about next April, yet. And they still believe Wentz gives them the best chance to win this week at the Miami Dolphins.
“I hope he can practice on Wednesday,” Reich said. “But if he can’t practice on Wednesday, hopefully we can get one day ahead (of last week) and practice Thursday this week and maybe by the next week, then we’re back to practicing three days a week. Then maybe by the next week we’re 100%. In the meantime, there’s no excuses. I don’t want to make this sound like, well, he’s at whatever percent he is. I know nobody in this call is going to go easy on him or me or on us, but trust me, there’s no excuses and there’s no explanations.
“If he’s on the field, he’s expected to play winning football. I’m expected, and our staff is expected, to put him in a position to play winning football.”
THEY SAID IT
“No, I haven’t. Had a shoulder for a little bit but definitely nothing like that. Goes to show how tough Carson is. We already respect him a lot, but he earned a lot of respect from us yesterday battling through that. Having both of your ankles hurt, I know it was hard for him.” – Hines on Wentz playing through injuries against Tennessee
INJURY REPORT
Wide receivers T.Y. Hilton and Dezmon Patmon and rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger are eligible to come off the injured reserve list this week, but the team is not ready to make announcements on potential returns yet.
“T.Y. is making great progress,” Reich said. “I’ve talked to him, seen him out there doing his rehab and getting going, and I’m encouraged with what I’ve seen. I’m encouraged with what I’ve seen. I don’t think we’re quite there yet with him but really encouraged with the progress he’s making.”
A return by Ehlinger, who suffered a knee injury during the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, could add another body to the backup quarterback scrum behind Wentz.
“Sam’s made good progress,” Reich said. “This is the week that he could come back. That plays into the equation as well. We have to sit down with (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and the staff and talk that through.”
There were no updates on left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle), rookie defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), safety Khari Willis (groin) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) after all four men left Sunday’s game with injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.