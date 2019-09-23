INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday’s win against the Atlanta Falcons came with a price.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday free safety Malik Hooker will miss four-to-six weeks with a torn meniscus.
Hooker was playing some of the best football of his three-year career and returned to the game in the fourth quarter after missing most of the third.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said after the game he believed Hooker’s absence was just part of the regular safety rotation. But he later learned there was more to it.
“Yeah, it does look like Malik is going to miss a little bit of time,” Reich said during his weekly conference call. “Actually, when I talked to you guys (Sunday), I was not aware that he had that. We were rotating those guys through a little bit, and he had an injury in the game.
“They put something around it, and to Malik’s credit, he went back in and played with it. Then afterwards, he felt some discomfort and just digging down into it a little bit more, it looks like he is going to miss a little bit of time.”
Hooker’s injury means increased snaps for rookie Khari Willis. The Michigan State product has been impressing the coaching staff since the early days of his arrival as a fourth-round pick this spring.
Willis made several big plays two weeks ago against Tennessee, including a third-down tackle in the open field that forced the Titans to punt on their penultimate possession.
He’ll be the latest reserve asked to step into a bigger role this season.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, of course, has the largest shoes to fill. Deon Cain has started the past two weeks in place of wide receiver Devin Funchess, and defensive end Kemoko Turay has taken advantage of his opportunities in a third-down specialist role.
The Colts have made a habit of shrugging off adversity in recent times. Last year, Indianapolis rebounded from a 1-5 start to make the playoffs at 10-6.
This year, the Colts are off to a 2-1 start despite Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement just two weeks ahead of the season opener.
“What you gonna do? Adversity comes to everybody,” safety Clayton Geather said Sunday in the postgame locker room. “And we always say, ‘What you gonna do?’ You gonna stand up to it, or you gonna back down? I feel like everybody on this defense, everybody on this team, accepts that.
“We step up to the challenge. And that’s what it is. You come in, we gotta rally together. There’s no one man. It’s 11 versus one. So that’s what we preach, and that’s what we believe.”
Willis will be the latest to test the theory, and he appears ready for the challenge.
Mature beyond his 23 years, Willis has been learning from the veterans in the defensive secondary and awaiting his turn.
“Khari has been getting plenty of play time, but now with Malik being out for a little bit, Khari and his role is going to significantly increase,” Reich said. “Every indication we have from Khari is this guy is a ballplayer, and he is ready for this opportunity.”
INJURY UPDATES
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton also left Sunday’s game with a quad injury, but his status moving forward is unclear.
Hilton was limited in practice last week with the quad before re-aggravating the injury during the second quarter. He still caught eight passes for 65 yards and a touchdown before going to the sideline for the second half.
Reich said the Colts will monitor Hilton’s progression throughout the week.
All-pro linebacker Darius Leonard missed the win against the Falcons with a concussion and remains in the NFL’s protocol.
“The concussion thing – it’s just going to be all protocol related,” Reich said. “So we just have to check all of those boxes. I’m not sure how that will play out for Wednesday and Thursday’s practices yet. So we are just going to adhere by that protocol and make sure we are taking care of Darius.”
ROSTER MOVE
Sixth-round draft pick Gerri Green returned to Indianapolis on Monday after three weeks on the New England Patriots’ practice squad.
Green, a defensive end out of Mississippi State, was signed to the practice squad. He replaces defensive end Jamal Davis, who signed with the Colts on Sept. 2.
