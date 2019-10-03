INDIANAPOLIS – Justin Houston will return to Kansas City for the first time as a visitor Sunday night.
But the veteran defensive end does not have revenge on his mind.
“I’m trying not to think about it,” Houston told reporters at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Thursday. “I don’t want it to get in the way of what I’ve got to do. I’m going there to play a game and not really worry about my past.”
That past includes eight years with the Chiefs and four Pro Bowl appearances. In 2014, Houston led the NFL with 22 sacks, and he record 78.5 overall with the franchise.
But he’s rarely looked back since joining the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent this spring.
He’s been too busy learning a new position and adjusting to a new locker room.
To his old head coach, he still looks like the same guy.
“He’s one of the best players I’ve ever had an opportunity to coach, and he’s a great guy,” Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said. “He was one of my leaders here, and he was a leader here before I got here.
“It’ll be different (Sunday night). I’ve been watching tape on him, so it’s different seeing him in that uniform, but it’s the same player. He plays his heart out, and he’s a tough kid. Great player, though.”
Houston has been sharing as much of his accumulated knowledge from the Chiefs as he can this week.
The roster has changed even in the short time since he was in Kansas City, but many of Houston’s defensive teammates have asked for insight into his former team’s personnel.
He has obliged.
“Whatever I know,” Houston tells his teammates, “anything that can help give them an edge that I know about the guys.”
If they’re looking for special information on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however, they might be out of luck.
“You all see what I see,” Houston said. “He puts it on TV now. He’s a special guy. He’s one of a kind. He’s Pat Mahomes.
“The throws he makes – he can make every throw. He can see everything. He has eyes in the back of his head. He’s a great quarterback.”
ENCOURAGING SIGN
Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to the practice field Thursday for the first time since re-aggravating a quad injury during the first half of a Week 3 win against Atlanta.
Hilton was listed as a limited participant, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction.
The 29-year-old was cautiously optimistic about his status for this week when he spoke with reporters Wednesday.
“I’m feeling good, man,” Hilton said. “I’m feeling really good. Did some things (Tuesday) and the day before. So, I’m feeling good, but it’s up to the coaches.”
The Colts have a bye week following the game against the Chiefs, so there is an opportunity to buy the top wide receiver more rest.
But there’s little question which choice Hilton would make if the decision was his alone.
“If you need motivation for this game then something is wrong with you,” he said. “It’s a big game. They’re undefeated. They’re at home. They’re going to bring it, and it’s ‘Sunday Night Football.’ You have to step up and make plays.”
PRACTICE REPORT
All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard was a limited participant for the second consecutive day as he works his way through the NFL’s concussion protocol.
But not all the injury news was positive.
Rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell (abdominal) did not participate for the second straight day, and he was joined on the sideline by safety Clayton Geathers (concussion), safety Malik Hooker (knee), defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) and running back Marlon Mack (ankle).
Mack did do some work on the side and is on a schedule similar to the one he had when dealing with a calf injury two weeks ago.
Defensive end Jabaal Sheard received a veteran’s day off, and rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (hip) was added to the injury report as a limited participant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.