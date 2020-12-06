Justin Houston already considered himself the all-time career safeties leader, so his fourth-quarter sack of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday only confirmed that fact for the rest of the NFL.
The resulting safety provided the only points for either team in the second half of the Indianapolis Colts’ 26-20 victory at NRG Stadium, and it carried a little extra significance for the defensive end.
It capped a three-sack game for Houston and gave him four career safeties – tying the all-time record.
“In my mind, and in my household, I’m No. 1,” a smiling Houston said.
He believes he should already have a fifth safety.
As a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, he recorded a strip-sack in the end zone against the Denver Broncos that was recovered by an offensive lineman. Nobody touched the lineman down, and the safety officially was awarded to the team.
Even without that safety, Houston can make a case as the league’s all-time most fearsome defender for offenses near their own end zone. He’s recorded two of the Colts’ three safeties this season.
There was no doubt Sunday as Indianapolis surrounded Watson in the end zone before Houston finished off the play.
He shared the credit with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and the rest of the Indianapolis defense.
“Flus called a great play,” Houston said. “It was a pressure, and I think it ran perfectly. It worked out perfect for me. It just happened to be I’m the one that got the safety today, so I’m just very thankful.”
MOORE RESPECT
Cornerback Kenny Moore III made one of the game’s biggest defensive plays, ripping the ball away from Texans wide receiver Brandon Cooks as the two players went to the ground in the third quarter.
It snapped a career-long streak of more than 220 pass attempts without an interception for Watson and gave Moore the team lead with three picks this season.
Coming at Indianapolis’ 34-yard line, it also greatly contributed to the Colts’ second-half shutout.
“Kenny’s play, that’s just battling,” linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said. “That’s him. A guy gets a little bit open on him, he’s still right there hip to hip, literally rips the ball away. It was an amazing play by him.”
MAKING REPS COUNT
Rookie running back Johnathan Taylor believed he’d be splitting carries this season with returning 1,000-yard rusher Marlon Mack, and he was prepared to make the most of his opportunities.
Even after Mack was injured during the season opener at Jacksonville, Taylor has been part of a rotation with Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins.
Taylor touched the ball 16 times Sunday. He carried the ball 13 times for 91 yards and caught three passes for 44 more, including a 39-yard touchdown that was the first of his career through the air.
Taylor sat out last week’s loss against the Tennessee Titans as a high-contact risk of someone infected with the novel coronavirus, but he’s rushed for 181 yards on 33 carries in his last two outings.
“There’s a lot of times, especially early in the year, where you’ll have a small hole, you kind of got to splice it instead of running through it, trying to get in stride,” Taylor said. “You got to splice it. Once you get into the open, you can open up your stride. That’s just something that I’ve really been conscious of on this second half of the year. When you see a hole, splice it. Once you get into the open field, you can kind of open up.”
INJURY REPORT
Left tackle Le’Raven Clark left the game early with an ankle injury. Chaz Green, who practiced just one day last week because of a back injury, finished the game in Clark’s place.
Earlier Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported quarterback Philip Rivers is playing with a plantar plate rupture that will require surgery after the season. Rivers has described the ailment as a toe injury and insists it’s not a significant problem.
“Rather than getting into the details of everything, shoot, I’m just working each week, finding a way to be out there,” Rivers said. “I don’t feel any limitations as far as what I can do out there. It’s just a matter of managing it week-to-week at this point.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.