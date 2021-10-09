INDIANAPOLIS – Brett Hundley again will serve as the Indianapolis Colts’ backup quarterback on Monday night, but this time comes with a catch.
Hundley already has used his two free passes to travel between the practice squad and the 53-man active roster. This week he’ll need to be promoted for real, and the Colts will need to make a cut to find room for him.
It’s not a decision made without forethought.
“Yeah, we understand that this move has a cost,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “So we’ve got confidence in Brett, still have confidence in the other two guys. It’s still always an ongoing competition. It’s the NFL, so everybody knows that. But we’re happy with Brett’s progress, happy with the other guys’ progress. We’ll keep chugging along.”
Hundley is by far the most experienced of Indianapolis’ reserve quarterbacks with 18 career appearances over three seasons with the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals. But the move still raised eyebrows in lieu of his sparse use throughout training camp and the preseason.
Hundley’s only preseason appearance came in the third and final exhibition game against the Detroit Lions, and it was extended in part because of a knee injury to rookie Sam Ehlinger. Jacob Eason got the majority of snaps in camp and preseason games, narrowly winning a head-to-head competition with Ehlinger.
And it was Eason who came into the game with the Colts trailing the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 late in the fourth quarter of Week 2. But beginning the next week against the Tennessee Titans, Hundley was elevated to the primary backup role.
Reich has gone out of his way to note the franchise is not displeased with Eason, but it’s difficult to see the second-year quarterback’s current role as anything other than a demotion.
The quarterback math could become even more complicated soon. Ehlinger has been practicing with the team for the past two weeks, and Indianapolis is in the midst of a 21-day window to determine whether to activate him or sideline him for the season.
It’s unlikely the Colts would carry four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, but that’s a problem for another week.
“(Ehlinger) looks good,” Reich said. “Actually (Saturday), obviously this week with running (Baltimore quarterback) Lamar (Jackson) scout teams, the three quarterbacks, they kind of split that up. (Ehlinger) looked good, moved around very well simulating Lamar at times. It was good.
“We also had a little bit of (wide receiver) DeMichael Harris out there simulating Lamar (Saturday). He actually looked pretty good, too. We mixed it up with who we had kind of simulating Lamar this week.”
THEY SAID IT
“Yeah, I mean that area – obviously College Park, Baltimore, DC area. I grew up fairly close to that area, obviously going to school there and having two daughters who went to school at Maryland. I still have good friends – I got some text messages this week from some people around town so, yeah, look forward to it.” – Reich on returning to Baltimore on Monday as a head coach
INJURY REPORT
Indianapolis ruled out four players – including three starters – for Monday’s game.
Rookie defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) and reserve running back Jordan Wilkins (illness) will not play against the Ravens. Ya-Sin was a bit of a surprise after he practiced on a limited basis throughout the week. Reich said he made some progress but not quite enough to make it to game day.
Safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin) also was a limited participant Saturday and is listed as questionable.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was ruled out for Baltimore. Safety DeShon Elliott (quadricep), safety Geno Stone (thigh) and right tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) were limited in Saturday’s practice and are listed as questionable.
