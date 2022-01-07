INDIANAPOLIS – Teams entering a rematch always like to have a new wrinkle, some sort of change the opponent has to spend extra time preparing for.
For Sunday’s must-win game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14), that might not be a high priority for the Indianapolis Colts (9-7).
The Colts didn’t play particularly well in the second half of a 23-17 victory against Jacksonville on Nov. 14 at Lucas Oil Stadium. They’re coming off a bitter 23-20 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders that cost them a chance to clinch their playoff spot a week early. They haven’t won a road game against the Jaguars since September 2014.
And there’s the little matter of needing a victory to get into the postseason for the third time in head coach Frank Reich’s four seasons in charge.
So motivation shouldn’t be a factor, and new tricks might be unnecessary.
Indianapolis might get one anyway, just in case.
Wide receiver Parris Campbell has been practicing all week and could be activated from injured reserve to play in his first game since Oct. 17.
“I think Parris had a pretty good week,” Reich said Friday. “We’ll see how he responds after today. We’ll get together as a (coaching) staff, talk it through and then I’ll get with (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and we’ll make that decision here in the next 24 hours.
“I thought his week – I thought he had a good week, and we just need to see how he continues to respond.”
Campbell has played in just 14 games over three seasons after being drafted in the second round out of Ohio State in 2019.
He was expected to provide the deep threat the Colts have lacked this season, and indeed he scored on a 51-yard touchdown pass against the Houston Texans on the play in which his foot was injured.
But that was just the second touchdown of Campbell’s career, to go with 34 catches and 360 yards.
Indianapolis has talked all week about the need for more dynamic plays in the passing game. If Campbell is activated, the offense might have a better chance to produce them.
“He’s explosive,” running back Jonathan Taylor said. “I mean, he’s fast. He’s quick. It’s not just stretching the field downfield, I mean, his short-area quickness is insane. Those two-to-three throws, four-to-six throws of being able to come up on a defender, lose him real quick, get his head around, hands up, being able to secure that ball but then being able to take it the distance all the way down the field for a 50-, 60-yards bomb – he’s just so versatile.
“And it definitely brings another dynamic to this team, another offensive weapon that defenses have to worry about.”
THEY SAID IT
“I just think they work hard. All the accumulated reps, everybody playing multiple positions – Coach (Chris) Strausser doing a great job getting those guys ready. I just think they take a lot of pride in the chemistry they have as a room. Then, when we have to vary the lineup, I just think we take a lot of pride in not lowering the standard.” – Reich on the offense’s success with multiple offensive line combinations this season.
INJURY REPORT
Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. That likely means Rock Ya-Sin will see more snaps in base sets and rising second-year defender Isaiah Rodgers will get more time on the field in sub packages.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (knee) was listed as questionable after sitting out the entire practice week. It’s rare a player who misses all three practice days plays on game day, but the All-Pro interior pass rusher likely is on the short list of players Reich would trust in that scenario.
The question is whether his knee will be sound enough for that to happen.
Tight end James O’Shaughnessy (hip) was ruled out for the Jaguars. He had 24 catches for 244 yards in seven games this season.
