INDIANAPOLIS – Ryan Kelly returned to practice Tuesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center after being activated from the COVID-19/reserve list.
The two-time Pro Bowl center is one of just two players for the Indianapolis Colts who have tested positive for the coronavirus this season, and he said he was feeling good after experiencing mild symptoms during his quarantine period.
Linebacker Zaire Franklin – a special teams captain and defensive starter – was placed on the COVID list Monday. His status for Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots is undetermined.
As one of the NFL’s least-vaccinated teams, the Colts have handled the virus remarkably well through the season’s first 14 weeks. That’s due in part to a preseason scare that saw Kelly, wide receiver Zach Pascal and quarterback Carson Wentz placed on the COVID list as close contacts as the team prepared for the regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
That incident caused Indianapolis to take a closer look at the details of the league’s protocols and redouble its efforts to follow them as closely as possible.
“It was a wake-up call,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “Even during the year, we’ve tried to drop – as we’ve had one or two scares along the way where there is a guy that might have tested positive but then on the retest it was negative. That doesn’t happen very often, but that probably happened one time maybe this year. If he had been positive, then two guys might’ve been out.
“You use that as an opportunity, ‘Hey, we got by. This turned out to be a negative test, but if it had been positive you two players would’ve been out.’ You kind of give examples like that when you can as a continual reminder. Thankfully, we haven’t had to do that very much, but we’ve tried to do that occasionally along the way just as a reminder.”
Those reminders are particularly relevant this week.
Eight members of the Cleveland Browns were placed on the COVID list Tuesday – including star wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller – and nearly 30 players went on to the list league-wide.
That followed a rash of COVID cases Monday when more than three dozen players were added to the reserve list.
The virus remains a threat to derail the season for playoff contenders with four games remaining before the postseason begins.
Indianapolis is taking the danger seriously, but no major changes are being implemented within the building.
“We are aware that cases seem to be up,” Reich said. “We talked about it today as a team for a second. Really with cases up, I mean we have been on this thing from Day 1. So I really don’t feel like we’re doing anything different other than continually reminding guys (to) follow the protocols, do what you can, stay focused.
“It’s a virus. You can’t control it. I mean just do the right thing, and keep doing what we’re doing.”
THEY SAID IT
“I would say no. It’s an offense that we are playing that’s very efficient and good at what they do. We’ll look at it that way, and it’ll simply be an X-and-O matchup.” – Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on whether there’s any extra juice this week matching wits with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who hired Eberflus for the Colts’ job in 2018 before backing out of an agreement to become the team’s head coach.
INJURY REPORT
No player missed Tuesday’s practice because of injury.
Linebacker Bobby Okereke was the only active player not to participate because of a non-COVID illness.
Kelly (knee/illness) and tight end Kylen Granson (personal matter) were limited participants.
