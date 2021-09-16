INDIANAPOLIS – A season already filled with difficult injury news added another chapter for the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.
The injury report issued at the conclusion of practice read like a who’s who of critical players on the roster.
Three starters did not participate with a status that changed from a day earlier. All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard missed a second straight day, adding illness to his pre-existing ankle issue. He was joined by rookie defensive end Kwity Paye, who hurt his hamstring during Wednesday’s practice, and safety Khari Willis (illness).
All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson (foot/back), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot) all missed a second consecutive practice. Rhodes – who sat out last week’s loss against the Seattle Seahawks with the same injury – worked on the side with trainers during the 20 minutes of practice open to media. Nelson joined the offensive linemen at the start of individual drills and took mental reps.
Defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin) and left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) again were limited participants. Rookie wide receiver Mike Strachan joined them Thursday with an ankle injury suffered during practice.
The lone bit of positive news concerned defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle), who returned to full participation.
In a worse case scenario for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, a defense that struggled heavily in the first half of the Week 1 loss could be without four key starters – Leonard, Paye, Willis and Turay – and an offensive line preparing for Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald could be missing both starting tackles and a three-time All-Pro guard.
Strachan’s absence would further thin out a wide receiver corps that played last week without veteran T.Y. Hilton, who is on injured reserve and unlikely to return before October.
The Colts have never started a season 0-2 under fourth-year head coach Frank Reich, but it appears that statistic could be severely tested Sunday. Not that the team will use a lack of personnel as a crutch.
“Like you said, you can’t use that as an excuse,” Reich said Wednesday of all the time missed by key players since training camp began in late July. “I mean we’ve got smart guys. We try to get the mental reps. Is it better when everybody’s practicing? Do we get better day-to-day, week-to-week, month-to-month when everybody’s practicing? Absolutely.”
TALKING TEMPO
Zach Pascal continued to overachieve in the opener, leading the wide receivers in Hilton’s absence with four catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns.
But the 26-year-old veteran isn’t in a mood to pat himself on the back. He said Thursday there’s a very clear path to improvement for Week 2.
“We just have to come out faster,” Pascal said. “They got out early on us. I think it was like 21-10 at one point. We just have to come out firing stronger, and that starts in practice – executing earlier in the week from the first play to the last play. So we’ve just got to do better in that area.”
A faster start could include literally picking up the pace on the field. The Colts had some success late in the game against Seattle with a no-huddle offense, and using a quicker tempo Sunday could be one way to slow down the L.A. pass rush.
But Indianapolis needs to pick its spots with the offense still gelling as a unit.
“I mean, there were probably times in the game (last week) where we probably didn’t play as fast as we could’ve,” Pascal said, “but that comes with practice reps and continuing to get the calls that we’re getting on the field in a game. We can get them in practice and (work on) executing that so in the game we’re more confident and comfortable with all the calls in the game.”
THEY SAID IT
“I think it’s just a matter of just technique. We always talk about tackling as a matter of want to and technique. I think everybody wants to. It’s not a situation that anybody’s scared or anything. It’s just making sure we wrap up, bring your feet and gang tackle, hustling. That’s what we preach, and that’s what we’re looking to get back to.” – linebacker Zaire Franklin on the team’s troubles with tackling against the Seahawks.
ROSTER MOVE
Indianapolis signed cornerback Chris Wilcox to the practice squad Thursday and released safety Shawn Davis from the practice squad.
Wilcox was waived from the active roster Tuesday when the Colts signed veteran safety Andrew Sendejo. Davis was a fifth-round pick this spring out of Florida.
