WESTFIELD — Jacob Eason had his moments in Tuesday’s practice, particularly in the red zone.
The second-year Indianapolis Colts quarterback fired a pair of touchdown passes to wide receiver Zach Pascal — his first scoring strikes during training camp at Grand Park — and did a good job of protecting the ball during the same drill.
But the consistency still simply isn’t there. Eason finished 10-for-22 in 11-on-11 drills overall, including his fourth interception in the last four practices.
“Jacob’s doing a good job,” quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich said. “You have to take into consideration with Jacob, he’s essentially a rookie.”
And one with a lot of responsibility suddenly thrust onto his shoulders.
Head coach Frank Reich said Monday the starting quarterback role is Eason’s to lose, and the team is going to find out what the 23-year-old is made of.
It’s been a trial by fire so far, with center Ryan Kelly (elbow), left guard Quenton Nelson (foot) and left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) out of the lineup. The defensive line has made life difficult on the entire offense, and Eason has been hesitant at times in making his reads.
But Milanovich said he’s generally not seeing the quarterback make the same mistakes twice, and he’s throwing a lot onto Eason’s plate. The Colts haven’t changed their offensive install in the wake of starter Carson Wentz’s foot injury. The whole playbook has been at Eason’s disposal.
“You have a young quarterback, you go into a game and have a package that suits him,” Milanovich said. “This is the whole gambit he’s faced here in the first six days — or five days or whatever it’s been. So (we’ll) start getting some more review, and now that we’ve got reps on those plays you expect better and better execution.”
Indianapolis works hard to collaborate with its quarterbacks, getting their input on the offense and tailoring it to their individual strengths.
That process is going well with Eason — who has been open and honest in his communication with the coaches — but it’s still in the extremely early stages.
“He’s excellent,” Milanovich said. “He’s been meeting extra with us and takes ownership when he makes mistakes. He’s not a guy that’s gonna make an excuse. I think he’s probably still learning what he likes because he hasn’t had the reps on all these plays, but his communication’s been very good.”
Speculation will swirl about the potential of adding a veteran quarterback to the mix until either Wentz returns or Eason proves himself in live action. Much of that speculation is likely to center on Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles with Reich as his offensive coordinator and seems open to a reunion with the Colts head coach.
“Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite — if not my favorite — coaches of all time,” Foles told media in Chicago on Monday. “He understands me as a player. He understands me as a person. But, you know, I haven’t had any talks with them. I’m a Chicago Bear right now. But he knows me. He understands.”
For its part, Indianapolis remains committed to evaluating Eason.
The Colts hope to have a more clear vision on Wentz’s return timeframe in two-to-three weeks, and their stance on adding veteran help could be altered at that time.
For now, however, the team is more than willing to let Eason learn on the job.
“For Jacob, this is ideal,” Milanovich said. “To get this amount of reps and this experience is gonna accelerate his development so much faster than just getting a few reps. Obviously, we want Carson here. But we’re early in camp. It’s great for Jacob to get the reps. It’s great for us to get to see him and the other quarterbacks get the reps and get them ready for the season if we need them.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Defensive tackle Grover Stewart told the media how excited he was to practice in pads during Monday’s availability. He made the most of his first opportunity Tuesday, dominating the offensive line throughout the day.
His biggest highlight came early when he leapt to intercept a pass from Eason behind the line of scrimmage. There’s some debate about whether the ball would have gotten out in live action or the quarterback would have been sacked. But it didn’t stop the big man’s celebration, and his defensive teammates loved it.
THEY SAID IT
“Talked to Carson actually last night and this morning. He’s in great spirits. He’s already working, already had a 20-minute meeting on the phone. He’s asking me questions about stuff in the offense, working through stuff. So good news there.” – Reich on Wentz’s recovery after undergoing successful foot surgery Monday.
INJURY REPORT
Wentz, Nelson and Kelly headlined another long list of players sitting out of Tuesday’s practice. Wide receivers Tarik Black (undisclosed), J.J. Nelson (groin) and Ashton Dulin (undisclosed) also did not participate alongside running back Jordan Wilkins (undisclosed), safety George Odum (back), safety Shawn Davis (hamstring), safety Rolan Milligan (undisclosed), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), linebacker Jordan Glasgow (back), offensive lineman Danny Pinter (illness) and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring).
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle enjoyed veteran days off, and running back Nyheim Hines (hip) made his training camp debut.
