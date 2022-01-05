INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts aren’t shying away from their recent history in Jacksonville this week.
Fact is, they probably couldn’t avoid it anyway.
Needing a win to get into the playoffs for the third time in the past four years, the Colts (9-7) visit the Jaguars (2-14) on Sunday. The catch is Indianapolis has lost its last six games in Jacksonville, with the most recent victory coming in 2014.
“I don’t want to overstate it, but the facts are the facts,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday. “I think it was important to note (in the team meeting). I think we have to dial in and have a great week of practice. We have a great deal of respect for this team.
“We know we’re going to get their ‘A’ game, so we’ve got to make sure we bring ours.”
It’s the second straight season finale against Jacksonville, and the second time a win will get the Colts into the postseason. Indianapolis won 28-14 last year at Lucas Oil Stadium, but the game was in doubt until Jonathan Taylor broke off a 45-yard touchdown run with 3:35 remaining.
That put a capper on a career-high 253-yard game for the star running back, and Indianapolis expects a similar fight Sunday.
The Colts survived the first meeting this season on Nov. 14 with a 23-17 decision when rookie defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo stripped Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the final drive.
Indianapolis’ last win at Jacksonville came in September 2014 with Andrew Luck at quarterback. The only two players still on the Colts’ roster from that game are wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle.
“We acknowledge it,” safety Khari Willis said of the slump. “Our head guy acknowledges that we haven’t won down there since (the current coaching staff has) been here. That’s a big deal for us, and I’m pretty sure it’s a big deal for them. So it’s one of those things – it’s the elephant in the room. We address (it), and we prepare.
“It’s not something we go around talking about all day in our meetings or anything like that, but it is something we acknowledge, like, ‘Let’s remember we haven’t won down there versus them.’ So, regardless of what their record has been, it’s been a while since our organization has won. So we accept the challenge. We take it personal, and we’re going down there to take care of business.”
THEY SAID IT
“He wants the best for his guys. He really preaches one thing – I’ve said it before, I’ve never been in a place that preaches more about effort than I’ve been here. Talked about running to the ball and little things like that, but on an accountability standpoint, he’s one of the best. He calls guys out. Obviously, being in the unit meeting, you don’t want to be called out for a lack of effort because you’re letting your team down. He does everything that he can to put guys in a position to win.” – All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who is again a head coaching candidate this season.
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts activated long snapper Luke Rhodes from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Rhodes missed Sunday’s 23-20 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.
INJURY REPORT
Buckner (knee), offensive guard Chris Reed (illness), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) and linebacker E.J. Speed (hip) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
Rhodes left the Raiders game in the third quarter with his injury.
Safety Andrew Sendejo, who has been out the past two weeks while in concussion protocol, returned on a limited basis.
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), left tackle Eric Fisher (shoulder/toe/knee), safety George Odum (calf) and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (ribs) were full participants.
