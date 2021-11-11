INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been no easy task to stop Jonathan Taylor this season, but few teams have been as motivated as the Jacksonville Jaguars are likely to be Sunday.
In Week 17 last season, Taylor rushed for a career-high 253 yards on 30 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns as the Indianapolis Colts clinched a playoff berth with a 28-14 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
But the Jags (2-6) have been stout up front through eight games this season. They rank third in the league with an average of 3.8 rushing yards allowed per carry, and they surrendered just 72 yards during last week’s 9-6 upset victory against the Buffalo Bills.
Quarterback Josh Allen accounted for 50 yards on five scrambles. The rest of the team gained just 22 yards on nine carries.
“I think they have a really talented, high-energy d-line and they like to get after it,” Colts quarterback Carson Wentz said. “I think it’ll be a fun matchup for our o-line. They’ve been playing really well, and I’m extremely confident in their ability to go out there and put a good performance out there on Sunday. They have a good defense.
“Jacksonville, they fly around. You can tell they’re coached well. They don’t do a ton, but they mix it up enough and you can tell their d-line definitely kind of spear heads what they do.”
Wentz should have some opportunities to attack a defense that has surrendered 7.5 yards per pass attempt, the second-highest total in the NFL. But only if he can stay upright.
Jacksonville sacked Allen four times last week and delivered a total of eight quarterback hits.
Either way, the Colts (4-5) seem unlikely to abandon the run.
Indianapolis ranks second with an average of 5.1 yards per carry and is fifth with 1,236 rushing yards.
That attack, of course, is paced by Taylor – who has 821 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per attempt. As a team, the Colts have rushed for at least 148 yards in three of the last four games.
The lone exception? An 83-yard effort against the Tennessee Titans in the only loss during that stretch, a 34-31 overtime decision on Halloween.
So the importance of a successful running game can’t be overstated.
Regardless of the Jaguars’ strength up front.
“They’re definitely doing a great job against the run, and that’s why you play the game,” Taylor said. “You play the game to compete. You want to go against the best, and right now currently they’re among the best. So we’ll have to accept that challenge. We are accepting that challenge.”
THEY SAID IT
“It makes a big difference because we’re right there in the quarterback’s face, and he’s going to see it, and he’s either going to run around and get sacked by the other end, go to the other end or we’re going to get him. So that’s a huge impact in the game.” — defensive tackle Grover Stewart on the importance of interior pass rush
INJURY REPORT
Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) remained on the sideline for the second straight practice Thursday, casting doubt on his availability for Sunday’s game.
But there was good news elsewhere for Indianapolis.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (concussion) and right tackle Braden Smith (elbow) returned to full practice. They were joined by linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) and left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/toe).
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (back) and Wentz (illness) were added to the injury report as limited participants.
