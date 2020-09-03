INDIANAPOLIS – Ryan Kelly’s first call was to his fiancée, Emma.
Then he tried his mother, but she was at work. There was a brief conversation with his dad, who is not a big fan of FaceTime. And there were countless other family members and coaches along the way who needed to be thanked.
First-world problems for the Indianapolis Colts center, who became the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL with the announcement of his contract extension Thursday.
“When I found out earlier today I was signing it, there were so many people I wanted to call – my family, coaches I’ve had in the past,” Kelly said on an impromptu Zoom call with the media. “I think if you ask anybody who’s done a second contract or whatever, you don’t make it on your own. And that’s the truth.”
The 27-year-old offensive lineman was understandably emotional after signing an extension ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported is for four years and $50 million with $34 million in guarantees.
It’s a handsome reward for a leader on a team expected to make a postseason run this season, and its significance is not lost on Kelly.
He mentioned the average NFL career lasts about two-and-a-half years, and it’s even harder for offensive linemen to consistently withstand the pounding they take in the trenches.
Kelly was at a low point in 2017. A broken foot got his season off to a late start, and a concussion ended it early.
He played in just seven games and wasn’t happy with his performance.
General manager Chris Ballard called him in for a conversation after the 4-12 season.
“I was really down on myself,” Kelly recalled. “I didn’t play well when I was in. I was hurt. And Chris Ballard was like, ‘Look, let’s start over in 2018. Let’s just start over fresh, and I promise you we’ll make this team better.’ And he did. He made the locker room better. He made the offensive line room better, and he stuck with me.
“That’s ultimately – I just appreciate him so much for that. He was the light at the end of the tunnel that I didn’t see.”
The Colts went 10-6 in 2018 and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs. The team took a step back last year after the sudden retirement of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck, but Kelly and the rest of the offensive line started all 16 games together and established themselves as one of the best units in the league.
That’s what the center wants to build on.
His new deal gives him the cachet to be the kind of leader he was in college at Alabama and fully assume the role Ballard and head coach Frank Reich have envisioned for him in Indianapolis.
Being the league’s highest-paid center is a reward for the work he’s done over his first four seasons. But Kelly’s more focused on continuing to earn that money moving forward.
“I know that there’s gonna be a next highest-paid center and a guy after that, and so I just want to live up to the contract that I signed,” he said. “Go out there every single day, be the leader on the offensive line that I know I can be, play with the consistency I know I can and stay healthy. Those are the things that ultimately drive me every single day. You’re not just coming in for a paycheck. You love the guys that you play next to, you love the coaches you play for and you just love the game.”
INJURY REPORT
Wide receiver Parris Campbell has been cleared from the concussion protocol and is a “full-go” for the Sept. 13 season-opener, according to Reich.
Left tackle Anthony Castonzo (oblique) and linebacker Matthew Adams (ankle) did not practice Thursday and will be monitored moving forward.
The Colts also continue to evaluate tight end Trey Burton, who injured his calf during last week’s final scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“Probably expect him to miss a little time going into the season,” Reich said. “It’s hard to really get a firm gauge, but I think he’ll miss the first couple weeks for sure.”
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts released wide receiver Artavis Scott as they move closer to the 53-man regular-season limit. Preseason cuts must be completed by Saturday at 4 p.m.
