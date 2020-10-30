INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Kelly was reduced to a spectator during the Indianapolis Colts’ last two practices.
The veteran center tweaked his knee during Wednesday’s practice and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Kelly has made 24 straight starts counting the postseason, and Colts head coach Frank Reich said he is among the rare players who could participate on game day without a lot of preparation during the week.
“The guys — they know he’s our leader up there,” Reich said during his weekly Friday video call. “He’s our leader as far as communication, as far as getting us all on the same page. He’s proven it time and time again.
“He’s had to battle some injuries, and he’s done a great job of that. So if he’s ready to go — even if it’s only on one-day’s work — we feel confident he’ll play very well if he’s in there.”
If Kelly can’t go, rookie Danny Pinter will make his first career start.
The former Ball State star began his college career as a tight end and switched to tackle as a junior. He played guard on the postseason all-star circuit and worked out for NFL teams as both a guard and center.
But he’s never played center during live action.
If Pinter is pressed into service, there likely will be a learning curve.
The Colts climbed back from a 21-point deficit two weeks ago against the Cincinnati Bengals in part because of the use of a no-huddle attack. That facet and other up-tempo offensive sets likely would need to be curtailed with a change at center.
It also would mark the second time this season Indianapolis was forced to play without a starting offensive lineman. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo missed the Oct. 11 loss at Cleveland.
The Browns sacked quarterback Philip Rivers just once on 33 pass attempts, but he was hit on five other occasions and had his worst game of the season — finishing 21-of-33 for 243 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. The damage included a pick-6 that put the Colts in a 17-point hole early in the third quarter and a safety that allowed Cleveland to regain a two-score advantage in the final period.
Pinter has played just 21 snaps as an extra offensive lineman in heavy formations this year, and he’s played just one snap in the last three games.
General manager Chris Ballard was excited to land the versatile lineman in the draft, however, and Indianapolis believes center might be his best position in the NFL.
“We always thought that was going to be his natural position even watching his college tape, watching him move and getting to know him as a person,” Reich said. “He has the aptitude for that position. So he’s gotten a lot of good work. From Day 1 here, he started taking center reps and obviously had good work this week.
“So we have a lot of confidence in Danny. Mentally he is ready, and physically he’ll be up to the task if he has to play.”
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Kelly, tight end Mo Alie-Cox was listed as questionable Friday. He missed the win against the Bengals with a knee injury and has just four catches for 63 yards since his breakout performance in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. He was a limited participant on both Thursday and Friday but seemed to be moving well in the brief portion of practice open to media.
Rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. participated in practice all three days this week and is eligible to be activated from injured reserve. He has nine catches for 73 yards for the season but hasn’t played since Sept. 27 against the New York Jets.
“Michael made good progress,” Reich said. “I was happy with the progress he made. You can see — it felt like he got a little better every day. I haven’t watched today’s film yet, but I thought he looked solid today. I’ll get with (offensive coordinator) Nick (Sirianni), (wide receivers) coach (Mike) Groh and we’ll evaluate that.
“Then, obviously, Chris (Ballard) and I will make that final determination as far what we’ll do with Pitt as far as Sunday.”
Defensive end Kemoko Turay also is eligible to return from injured reserve. He hasn’t played in more than a calendar year after suffering a major ankle injury against the Kansas City Chiefs last season.
But he, too, is making progress.
“In the reps that he got this week — even out there today, he flashed a couple of times. So that was encouraging,” Reich said. “He basically got two days of work in Wednesday and Friday with the rest day on Thursday. So (we) just have to continue to see how he progresses.”
The Lions listed four players as questionable.
Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (non-injury related) did not participate in the week’s final practice. Cornerbacks Darryl Roberts (groin/hip) and Desmond Trufant (hamstring) were limited.
