WESTFIELD — Carson Wentz isn’t the only significant offensive starter who returned this week at Grand Park.
The vaunted Indianapolis Colts offensive line got a boost with the comebacks of All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson and Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly. And Kelly already has graduated to team drills, taking his first snaps in 11-on-11 practice Tuesday with quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger.
“I mean, three weeks went by really fast,” Kelly said of the trio’s arrival. “We made the best of our situation, all three of us being out. It gave us some time to sit on the sideline and talk about things, talk about really random situations, and I think (head coach) Frank (Reich) does that so well. He always puts situations that we’re going to face in the season in front of us and just sees how we’re going to react to it.
“Obviously, (Wentz) played in a system for five years, and I’ve been in the same system for four years, so you kind of meet with the minds. But it’s obviously great to be back out there. Nothing can replicate being out there in pads and going out and hitting double teams and doing those kinds of things.”
It wasn’t an easy rehab for Kelly, who suffered a hyper-extended elbow during the same practice Wentz’s foot injury was discovered. It was a freak accident, with running back Marlon Mack making contact with the elbow while Kelly’s arm was fully extended and engaged with a defender.
The center still wasn’t aware Tuesday of which rusher caused the damage, but he admitted he feared the worst in the immediate aftermath of the injury.
“It was really stiff — and I gotta figure out which one of the running backs took out my elbow ’cause they owe me a new one — but it was killing me, man, for awhile,” Kelly said. “I was a little nervous. I thought I’d done something really bad, but (the doctors and trainers are) optimistic.”
There was some hope Kelly might return to the practice field late last week, but there was no rush. Medical decisions are being made not just with the immediate future in mind but with the reality of a 17-game regular season looming.
Still, Kelly advanced quickly once he got back on the field. While Nelson and Wentz are limited primarily to individual positional work, the center was able to take snaps with the full offense.
There are still steps to be taken ahead of the Sept. 12 opener against the Seattle Seahawks, but the rehab is progressing well so far.
“I think I will be able to wean off (the brace on my left elbow) a little bit,” Kelly said. “It’s still pretty fresh, but they are kind of weaning me back in there — kind of have the handcuffs on a little bit but at least I can go out there, sweat and get back into football shape. It’s amazing how fast you kind of lose it, but I feel 10 times better today than I did yesterday.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
It was a big day for second-year kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.
Hours after learning Eddy Piniero — his training camp competition — had been waived, Blankenship drilled a 54-yard field goal to cap off a two-minute drive led by Eason. It’s the continuation of a perfect preseason for Hot Rod.
In fact, neither kicker missed a field goal in camp or the first two preseason games.
ROSTER MOVES
In addition to Piniero, the Colts also waived tight end Noah Togiai with an injury designation to get down to the 80-man roster limit this week.
Togiai — who has been dealing with a knee injury for most of training camp — will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive end Kemoko Turay (shoulder) and cornerback Marvell Tell III (groin) returned to practice Tuesday.
Wide receiver Mike Strachan (illness), safety Andre Chachere (concussion), cornerback T.J. Carrie (knee), linebacker Malik Jefferson (unknown), linebacker E.J. Speed (knee), offensive tackle Carter O’Donnell (foot), center Danny Pinter (foot) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (hamstring) did not participate.
Tight end Farrod Green suffered a hip injury on a non-contact play and left practice early. The injury initially appeared to be quite serious, and a cart was brought out to the field while Green was looked at by athletic trainers. But he got to his feet under his own power and came out of a stance with trainers watching on the sideline before the decision was made to hold him out for the rest of the session.
