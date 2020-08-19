INDIANAPOLIS – There are real stakes to the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp kicking competition.
Yes, either, Chase McLaughlin or Rodrigo Blankenship will earn the right to replace future Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri as the team’s full-time placekicker by early September. But there is more immediate pressure as well.
Before each head-to-head battle, Colts head coach Frank Reich divides the roster into two camps. Players wearing No. 50 or above are with one kicker. Those wearing No. 49 and below are with the other. The “losing” team runs wind sprints when the competition is complete.
Blankenship won the first two days. His lone miss on Tuesday, however, gave McLaughlin his first victory of the summer. The competition will resume Friday.
“That’s all football is – competition bringing the best out of everyone,” said linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who has managed to be on the losing team each time. “And those two are only going to thrive in that competition. So the best player is going to excel in it, and the best player will win this competition.”
Both kickers have similar backgrounds.
McLaughlin was a walk-on at Illinois before making a five-team journey around the NFL as a rookie last season. His final stop was Indianapolis, where he made five of six field goal attempts – including both tries from beyond 50 yards – and all 11 extra points in the season’s final four games.
Blankenship was a walk-on at Georgia who became a fan favorite because of his booming kicks and retro “rec specs” eyewear. He chose the Colts as an undrafted free agent in part because of the relationship he built with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone and assistant Frank Ross and in part because of the franchise’s special teams history.
Since moving to Indianapolis in 1984, the team has employed just four full-time kickers – Dean Biasucci (1984-94), Cary Blanchard (1995-97), Mike Vanderjagt (1998-2005) and Vinatieri (2006-19).
“I think there has definitely been a precedent established for having quality specialists here in Indy,” Blankenship said. “You obviously have to walk into kind of the heat of battle, walk into a competition, but that’s how it was going to be anywhere that I decided to go.
“I just felt like this was an incredible organization with a lot of history and a lot of tradition and a precedent established.”
McLaughlin’s rookie tour left him battle tested.
It also gave him a chance to learn from some of the game’s best kickers, including Steven Hauschka with the Buffalo Bills, Dan Bailey with the Minnesota Vikings, Robbie Gould with the San Francisco 49ers and Vinatieri.
While Blankenship favors a technical, detail-oriented approach, McLaughlin is more loose. He doesn’t much care where he’s asked to kick the ball from. He’s just ready to tee it up and get to work.
“(Competition has) kind of been what I’ve been used to,” McLaughlin said. “It’s a situation I’m comfortable with and know I can focus on the things that I can control and let the rest play out.”
COMPETITIVE NATURE
Wednesday’s practice ended with a third-down battle between the offense and the defense.
Quarterback Philip Rivers completed three consecutive passes – two to tight end Trey Burton and one to wide receiver Parris Campbell – to convert each opportunity and force the defense to run extra sprints.
It’s part of a competitive camp designed by Reich to help the Colts replace some of the stakes they’re missing with the cancellation of the four preseason games.
“I can tell you there’s been a lot of back and forth,” Rivers said. “There’s been a lot of good versus good out there. It just makes you better. Defense has won some, we’ve won some and it’s been very spirited thus far.”
DRESSED REHEARSAL
In the absence of preseason games, the Colts will hold a pair of practices at Lucas Oil Stadium to help replicate the game day atmosphere.
The practices – on Monday and Aug. 29 – will begin at 1 p.m., when the majority of Indianapolis’ regular-season games are scheduled to kick off. But there will be one major element missing.
Fans will not be permitted to attend either session.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive end Justin Houston (neck) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (illness) returned to practice Wednesday.
Cornerback Kenny Moore II (groin), right tackle Braden Smith (foot) and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (foot) were among those who sat out.
Defensive tackle Sheldon Day has yet to participate in any of the practices open to the media. Reich said the Indianapolis native remains out indefinitely.
“The knee injury is going to take a little bit,” he said. “It’s going to take a little bit, but he is progressing nicely. But it is probably going to be a little bit (before Day returns).”
The players have a day off Thursday.
