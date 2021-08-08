WESTFIELD – Darius Leonard always has seen himself as an underdog, and even becoming the highest paid off-the-ball linebacker in NFL history isn’t likely to change that.
The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a five-year contract extension – reportedly worth $99.25 million with $52.5 million in guarantees – with the two-time All-Pro on Sunday, ending San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner’s run at the top after less than a month.
The total value tops Warner ($95.025 million), and the guarantees better New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley ($51 million) for the top spot.
Leonard admits he pays attention to such things, but it doesn’t change his defiant on-field mindset.
“I’m just very thankful,” he said after practice at Grand Park. “It just made me think about all the things that I’ve been through in life, all the ups and downs that I’ve had to go through and all the doubters I had to go through. A lot of people, they still have their downside about what I do for a living. I just gotta continue to come out and just continue to prove them wrong, and that’s the mindset.
“Yes, I got paid. But I got paid for what I did three years recently. So now I gotta show that. I have to be to a great linebacker. I gotta continue to prove it each Sunday.”
As evidence nothing significant has changed, Leonard brought up the fact he’s only the eighth-highest ranked player at his position in the newest edition of the Madden video game franchise during his seven-minute chat with media. No perceived slight escapes his notice. No matter how minor.
It started with Bleacher Report declaring him the worst draft pick of 2018, and it’s never lost steam.
“We all know Darius,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “We all know that that chip (on his shoulder) has served him well. Whatever level of disrespect he felt from all that, he’s used that as a motivator in his own way. But what I’ve learned to appreciate about Darius is he’s going to be motivated no matter what just to be the very best. And he’s gonna hold himself to those standards. So, like I said, I could not be more excited. He’s just a great player and a great leader and person.”
Leonard has racked up 416 tackles, 15 sacks, seven interceptions and four fumble recoveries through his first three seasons. But he hasn’t met his biggest goals.
He wants to be named NFL MVP, win the Super Bowl and be named the MVP of that game as well. It’s a highly unlikely trifecta for a defensive player, but that’s the kind of impossible dream Leonard covets.
He was told he was too small and hadn’t faced strong enough competition in college. Then he was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018.
If there is a negative to the start of his young career, Leonard has missed six total regular-season games. But there’s never been any doubt about his willingness to play through injury.
He’s yet to compete in this year’s training camp while recovering from offseason ankle surgery but hopes to debut next week.
There’s pride in his new position as the highest paid player at his position. But the work has just begun.
“I’m a competitor,” Leonard said. “If you ain’t first, you’re last. So just to have my name right now at the top, that’s something I don’t take for granted. I gotta still go out and prove that I can play. That’s the mindset.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Sam Ehlinger was at it again in the two-minute drill, where the seventh-round rookie has truly shined.
After throwing consecutive incompletions to start the drive, the backup quarterback faced third-and-long from deep in his own territory. Pressure collapsed the interior of the pocket after the snap, but Ehlinger bought time by rolling out to his left. That also allowed wide receiver Dezmon Patmon to break free downfield.
With the defensive backs creeping up to respect a potential scramble, Ehlinger lofted the ball to Patmon for a gain of more than 40 yards.
THEY SAID IT
“Just watching a couple of his workouts … he looks really good. In fact, I saw him doing something the other day, and yelled over, ‘put some pads on him.’ I thought he looked that good. But, more importantly, just talking to him … I’m just gonna say it. He’s got the eye of the tiger. You can just tell this guy’s locked in. That’s what’s most important to me is that the player has a mindset of I have to fight to get back, Week 1, Week 2, whatever it is. I just sense that the man is doing everything he can do to be back the very first day that he can be back and not a second later.” – Reich on left tackle Eric Fisher’s continued recovery from a torn Achilles’ tendon.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot) and safety Julian Blackmon (knee) continued to be held out Sunday for precautionary reasons, though both did light work with their teammates on the side.
Quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring), safety Nick Nelson (undisclosed), linebacker Skai Moore (back), left guard Quenton Nelson (foot), linebacker Jordan Glasgow (back), center Ryan Kelly (elbow), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), tight end Kylen Granson (knee), tight end Noah Togiai (knee) and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring) also did not participate.
Rookie safety Shawn Davis (hamstring) made his training camp debut.
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts signed tight end Graham Adomitis and waived wide receiver Gary Jennings with an injury designation. Jennings will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.
Adomitis took part in Indianapolis’ rookie mini-camp this spring as a tryout candidate but wasn’t signed. He had 37 catches for 288 yards and six touchdowns at Princeton from 2015-19.
