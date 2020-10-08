INDIANAPOLIS — Darius Leonard’s knees nearly touched his chest as he high-stepped for about 30 yards. Moments later, the Indianapolis Colts all-pro linebacker aggressively sprinted back the way he came.
It was part of an intense workout under supervision of an athletic trainer as Leonard tested his injured groin muscle Thursday.
It isn’t wise to question Leonard’s determination, but he also understands the delicacy of his situation. He badly wants to play Sunday when the Colts (3-1) visit the Cleveland Browns (3-1) in one of the week’s most high-profile showdowns.
But he first needs to prove he can perform without significant risk of re-injury.
“I’m feeling better each day,” Leonard said during his weekly video conference with media. “Gotta take it one day at a time. I think we’re gonna take all the right precautions. If I’m gonna practice (this week) or if I’m not gonna practice, we really don’t know yet. The ultimate goal is to be out there on Sunday, but you gotta be smart. You gotta take care of yourself.
“You wanna be out there, so that is the ultimate goal, to be out there Sunday. But it’s all up to the Lord. You gotta take your time and just take it day by day.”
Leonard’s status is just one part of a riddle wrapped in an enigma for the Colts’ linebacker depth chart this week.
Bobby Okereke (thumb) returned to full practice Thursday with his left hand heavily wrapped, and E.J. Speed (elbow) was a full participant one day after going through practice wearing a red non-contact jersey. Meanwhile, Anthony Walker Jr. — the lone healthy starter at the beginning of the week — was held out of practice with an ankle injury.
Zaire Franklin and rookie Jordan Glasgow also are available on the active roster, and Indianapolis signed a pair of linebackers — returning veteran Najee Goode and former Indiana State star Jonas Griffith — to the practice squad this week.
As a result of all the moving pieces, the precise combination of starters for Sunday’s game remains uncertain.
Because of cross-training at all three linebacker spots – middle, weak side and strong side – the Colts believe they’re well prepared for whatever situation presents itself on game day.
“The guys are smart,” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “They’ve been in the system for a few years. We have always looked to that. We have looked at the cross-training there in terms of coach and player, player and coach. You never know when that is going to come up. It could be four weeks from now. It could be whenever, but we’ll see what happens.”
Whoever plays will face a significant challenge from Cleveland’s top-ranked rushing offense.
The Browns average nearly 35 carries per game – and 5.9 yards per carry. It’s a grueling attack Leonard said wears down defenses and forces opponents to pay attention to their keys.
Whether he’ll get a first-hand look at the offense remains to be seen. Leonard believes he can play without practicing this week if necessary, but he also understands the decision isn’t entirely in his hands.
“Me as a competitor, I want to go. I want to be out there,” Leonard said. “But sometimes you’ve gotta have your trainers or someone to be there (and) take your mind out of it. ’Cause you’re a competitor. You want to be out there, and they’ve gotta save you from yourself sometimes.
“So I’m gonna take all my precautions. I’m gonna do everything in my will to get back. Hopefully, I will be back. That’s the ultimate goal.”
BACK IN ACTION
Tight end Trey Burton made a quiet Indianapolis debut last week against his former team – the Chicago Bears — with two catches for 16 yards.
But, after missing the first three weeks of the regular season rehabbing from a calf injury, Burton has high hopes for his fit in this scheme.
“This offense is fun,” he said. “I’m really impressed with the game planning and the scheming. I think the offensive staff does an awesome job of getting guys open and kind of playing to their strengths. That’s been really encouraging so far. Obviously, playing with (quarterback) Philip (Rivers) is something that you dream of as a pass-catching tight end, as a receiver – really as any offensive player.
“He just makes everything so easy for you. He gets you in the right plays, puts you in the right positions and obviously throws one of the better balls that you could possibly ask for from a pass-catching tight end. It’s been fun.”
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Leonard and Walker, left tackle Anthony Castonzo (rib) did not practice Thursday. He has yet to participate on the field this week and likely would be replaced by veteran Le’Raven Clark for a matchup against early Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett.
Cornerback T.J. Carrie (hamstring) again was a limited participant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.