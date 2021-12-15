INDIANAPOLIS – Darius Leonard got away from the game on the bye week.
Despite a host of games affecting the Indianapolis Colts playoff chances on Sunday, the All-Pro linebacker resisted the temptation to tune in.
“No, not one game,” he said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
That doesn’t mean he wasn’t paying attention. The San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked off the Buffalo Bills in another extra period.
Coupled with the Minnesota Vikings’ Thursday night victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Colts (7-6) moved from the ninth overall seed in the AFC to No. 6.
“I mean, you definitely know what games to look for, to try and help you out,” Leonard said. “I checked the scores a couple times, but that’s about it. I don’t try to watch football at home unless it’s me watching tape. I was just kind of glad the way the week went, just kind of happy for that. Hopefully we can just continue to get better and hopefully stay in this spot.”
The immediate task will not be simple.
The New England Patriots (9-4), currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC, visit Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night. Indianapolis hasn’t won a game in the rivalry since 2009, although Leonard said there’s no added juice to this contest.
None of the current players on either team were around for the height of the rivalry when Tom Brady led the Patriots and Peyton Manning piloted the Colts. But there is some lingering bad blood from New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ decision to back out of an agreement to become Indianapolis’ head coach in 2018.
All that matters to Leonard is finding a way to finish. The Colts are 2-5 this season against teams with winning records and have squandered double-digit leads against the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay.
A full-strength Leonard could provide a significant boost against the Pats. As his lingering ankle injury has improved, so has his play.
Leonard has played in all 13 games and has recorded 97 tackles, two interceptions, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
The bye week finally gave the linebacker a chance to rest and recover.
“Yeah, got a lot of work done,” Leonard said. “I got a lot of rest. Just a first time in a long time actually just sitting down and letting the ankle rest a little bit. So looking forward to Saturday.”
THEY SAID IT
“We’re very confident man. Just continuing to work, even at practice – on the side of practice when defense is up, constantly work getting our throws in, timing and just constantly talking. What spots he wants me in, make sure I’m there and understand how I run routes and how he likes to throw the ball.” – veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on his growing chemistry with quarterback Carson Wentz.
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts elevated linebacker Malik Jefferson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed safety Will Redmond to the practice squad.
Jefferson has played in 34 career games for the Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. He has three defensive tackles and 13 special teams stops.
Redmond has played in 31 games with the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers and has 52 tackles, two passes defensed and 13 special teams stops.
INJURY REPORT
Linebacker Bobby Okereke (illness) again was the only player who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
Tight end Jack Doyle (ankle) was added to the injury report as a limited participant, and tight end Kylen Granson (personal matter) and center Ryan Kelly (knee/illness) returned to full participation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.