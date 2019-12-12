INDIANAPOLIS – Darius Leonard might still be underrated.
On the surface, that statement is ridiculous. He’s the reigning defensive rookie of the year, already an all-pro and the owner of one of the NFL’s best current nicknames – “The Maniac.”
Leonard also has a cult fan following that seems to grow larger every day and is rapidly developing into the face of the franchise for the Indianapolis Colts.
But, nationally, his profile remains surprisingly low.
As the final day of Pro Bowl fan voting began Thursday, Leonard’s name was not among the top-10 vote-getters at inside linebacker. That’s just one portion of the formula that will determine the AFC roster for January’s NFL all-star game.
But it doesn’t provide much encouragement to suggest Leonard won’t be left out for the second straight season.
That’s a reality the 24-year-old has come to accept.
“I don’t think I’ll get in, honestly,” Leonard said this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Because my name still isn’t loved in the NFL, I guess. I’m not that popular linebacker that everybody loves. So it is what it is.”
There’s plenty of love to be found in Indy.
Leonard’s No. 53 jersey is increasingly popular among the fan base, and his recent string of highlight-reel plays has only fanned the flames.
He had arguably his most visible performance Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the team with 10 tackles and two interceptions. His four picks overall lead the team, and he capped his second takeaway in Tampa by returning it for his first career touchdown.
Even if the effort took enough out of him he needed a quick hit of oxygen before returning to the field for the next defensive series.
“I was hoping somebody tackled me,” Leonard joked of the 80-yard return. “I was so tired.”
The play itself was a prime example of what makes the weak-side linebacker so special.
Acting in part on a pregame tip from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Leonard read quarterback Jameis Winston’s eyes at the same time he tracked the intended receiver’s route.
When the ball was in the air, he reacted instantly, jumping the route and taking the ball all the way back to the end zone.
Smarts, talent and athleticism. That’s the package Eberflus attempts to maximize every week.
“When you have elite talent as he does, and other guys on our defense have, I think you need to utilize that talent in the best way that fits him in the scheme and to help him flourish in the scheme,” Eberflus said. “He’s done a good job. When you ask him to do a lot different things in terms of spots and locations – he’s a d-lineman, a linebacker, a d-tackle, an end and all these different things that we ask him to do. I think it’s really a tribute to him.”
His unique versatility is plainly evident.
Leonard is the first player since at least 1982 to record at least 10 sacks and at least five interceptions in his first 25 career games.
He’s twice recorded a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in the same game – a feat performed just twice before since the franchise moved to Indiana in 1984.
And he leads the team with 92 tackles despite missing three games with a concussion.
There was talk earlier this season of a sophomore slump, and Leonard’s recent play has silenced most of it. But he said he’s been the same player all year.
His goals and expectations never waver.
“I’m the captain of the defense,” Leonard said. “I want everything to be ran at me. I want every play to be made by me because I’m a competitor. I want to win. I want to compete.”
MAN OF THE YEAR
Cornerback Pierre Desir was honored Thursday as the Colts’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
His many charitable endeavors include the gift of $185,000 to build a performance center at his high school in St. Charles, Mo.
Giving back is the fulfillment of a life-long dream for Desir.
“Growing up, it was tough,” he said. “Growing up in different circumstances, having adversity. For me, it was always, once I was able to get a platform to be able to spread the word, to be able to help people with resources or whatever support, I was going to do so.”
INJURY REPORT
Cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) was the only player on the 53-man roster not to participate in Thursday’s practice.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Desir (groin) were limited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.