WESTFIELD – Darius Leonard won’t be on the field when the Indianapolis Colts begin training camp practice Wednesday morning at Grand Park.
The All-Pro linebacker underwent a procedure on his injured ankle in early June and will miss an unspecified amount of time at the start of the preseason. But the rehab period is not expected to be extensive.
“He had a little procedure on his ankle,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Monday. “But nothing major. We’ll monitor him here early, just to make sure to take care of him. He’s a vet going into his fourth year. He knows how to play. He’ll be ready. Darius works. He’s in great shape right now, but we’ll monitor him as we go forward.”
The agents for Leonard and right tackle Braden Smith are in talks with the team about contract extensions, with both players scheduled for free agency next March. The ankle issue is not expected to have any bearing on those negotiations, with Leonard likely to become the highest paid off-the-ball linebacker in the NFL.
After San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner signed an extension last week reportedly worth $95 million over five years, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Leonard’s deal likely will check in at four years and just over $19 million per season.
Ballard didn’t want to get into specifics during his 25-minute media session.
“Let me say this. We’ve had a great back and forth,” Ballard said. “(Director of Football Administration) Mike Bluem has done tremendous (work), as (have) all the agents we’ve been working with. They’ve been tremendous. It goes back and forth. Getting these early extensions done are not always easy, but we’ll continue to work through it.
“We want to take care of our players. We’ll see if we can come to a common agreement.”
Leonard has 416 tackles, 15 sacks and seven interceptions through his first three professional seasons. A second-round pick out of South Carolina State, he was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 and is a two-time first-team All-Pro.
The ankle injury originally occurred last October during a victory at the Chicago Bears and sidelined the 25-year-old for two games. The decision to undergo the medical procedure last month was made with the 2021 season in mind.
“It was a nagging issue, and we decided it was best to fix it,” Ballard said. “Let’s just get it fixed so it’s not an issue during the season.”
ON THE MEND
No rehab will be watched more intensely this preseason than that of left tackle Eric Fisher.
The 2013 No. 1 overall pick will be charged with protecting new quarterback Carson Wentz’s blindside. But first he must recover from a torn Achilles’ tendon.
The injury occurred during the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game victory against the Buffalo Bills in January, and there is no firm timetable for Fisher’s Indianapolis debut. But Ballard is cautiously optimistic.
“He’s good. He’s doing good. Rehab’s on its way. We’ll see,” Ballard said. “Eric’s very prideful, a really good vet. It’s been a big change for him. When you’re in one spot for so long – it’s the first time he’s really had to make a change. Change of city. He’s a new dad. All those changes. But physically, he’s doing well. So we’ll see. Eric’s prideful. He doesn’t miss a lot (of practice time).
“So he’s prideful. We’ll see. I’m not gonna put a timeline on when he’s gonna be back, but he’ll be back.”
Rookie defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, a second-round pick out of Vanderbilt, also is recovering from a torn Achilles’ tendon suffered the same day as Fisher’s. Odeyingbo will start training camp on the non-football injury list while Fisher has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Both players could be activated before the regular-season opener Sept. 9 against the Seattle Seahawks, but Ballard is not ready to commit to such a move yet.
“I’ll tell you this. We’ll do the best thing for the player,” Ballard said. “We’ll do the right thing for him. Sometimes you’ve gotta protect players from themselves. So we’ll do the right thing.”
OUT FOR THE SEASON
It was something of a surprise when second-year defensive lineman Rob Windsor was placed on injured reserve Sunday, but Ballard explained a balky hip has been nagging the Penn State product.
After appearing in just two games as a rookie, Windsor was expected to compete for a depth role at one of the roster’s most stacked positions – defensive tackle – this summer. Instead, that will have to wait until 2022.
“He had a hip that was bothering him during the offseason and had to go get it fixed,” Ballard said. “So it’s gonna cost him the year.”
