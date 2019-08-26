INDIANAPOLIS – Chaos was breaking out along the Indianapolis Colts sideline during the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Thanks to the power of social media, and an infamous tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, news of Andrew Luck’s pending retirement was spreading throughout the stands.
Some players, in fact, first learned of the shocking announcement from fans yelling at them and asking questions.
Darius Leonard’s reaction was extremely relatable.
When he first heard the word, the second-year linebacker was in disbelief. It didn’t long, however, for reality to settle in.
“I was definitely in shock,” Leonard said Monday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I was on the sideline, and I heard it. I was like, ‘There’s no way.’ Then it was going all the way through the sideline, everybody saying it was true.
“I was definitely hurt. But it was a great decision on his behalf, and I definitely gotta stand behind it.”
Luck later told the media a four-year cycle of injury, rehabilitation and pain had sapped the joy of the game from his life.
He made the difficult decision to walk away from football rather than go back down the dark roads he experienced while playing with a torn labrum throughout the 2016 season.
It’s an explanation that was easy to understand inside the locker room.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was among the first to learn of Luck’s decision, well before the sideline game of telephone Saturday night.
He dedicated the 2019 season to his best friend on his Twitter account Sunday and wore a brand new Stanford hat – gifted to him by Luck – to honor his former teammate Monday.
“It’s tough. It’s hard,” Hilton said. “He’s my best friend. But it’s been about four or five days now so I’m starting to get back to myself. I still cry every now and then, but I’ve just gotta go out there and help my team.”
That was a common sentiment throughout a surprisingly upbeat locker room.
There was plenty of support for Luck’s choice and a healthy dose of respect for all the former quarterback has done for the franchise and the city.
Any anger was directed toward the circumstances surrounding the news breaking.
“I was shocked at how it happened,” left tackle Anthony Castonzo said. “The fact that somebody kind of took it on themselves to release it when it was his story to tell was kind of shocking to me. But the news itself was not shocking.”
Several players also expressed displeasure with the fans who booed Luck as he exited the field.
But most are just ready to move on.
Jacoby Brissett has the toughest job of all, replacing Luck on the field.
He had a heart-to-heart talk with the former starter well before the news broke publicly, and he came away with mixed emotions.
Brissett is happy for a friend who has made a decision he believes is best for his future. He’s also excited for the challenge ahead.
“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions,” Brissett said. “And the main thing’s just not being able to see Andrew every day. Today was kind of weird walking in and not seeing him, but that’s the thing we have to deal with.
“There’s ups and downs, but it’s all the way up now. So that’s all that matters.”
INJURY REPORT
Cornerback Kenny Moore was seen wearing a sling on his left arm with his hand wrapped in a cast during Saturday’s game.
Colts head coach Frank Reich said the defender is dealing with “a thumb issue” the team is still evaluating. They’re not yet ready to announce a timeline for his return.
Moore admitted to some frustration with the regular-season opener less than two weeks away.
“A little bit, I can’t lie,” Moore said. “But I know everything’s gonna be OK.”
Wide receiver Parris Campbell (hamstring) and defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis (foot) returned to practice Monday.
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts said goodbye to another popular member of the roster Monday with the release of safety Matthias Farley.
The Notre Dame product made an impact on defense and special teams during three seasons in Indianapolis. But he’ll be equally remembered for his extensive work with the team’s community initiatives.
The early release gets Farley on the market ahead of Saturday’s required roster cuts across the league.
“It has been a privilege to get to know Matthias over the last two years,” general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement released by the team. “He was a leader for our organization on and off the field. Matthias has a passion to help others and was a pillar for our team in the Indianapolis community.
“We are so thankful for his contributions to the horseshoe and wish him the best moving forward.”
The Colts signed safeties Micah Abernathy and Jacob Thieneman to fill the 90-man roster. Thieneman is a former walk-on at Purdue who earned a scholarship and eventually was named a defensive captain.
