INDIANAPOLIS – It looks as though Marlon Mack will play in his homecoming game after all.
The Indianapolis Colts running back has missed the past two weeks after fracturing a bone in his right hand. But he was fitted for a protective glove this week and inspired enough confidence to give it a go Sunday on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mack grew up about 40 miles north of Raymond James Stadium in Sarasota, Fla., and he played his college home games on that field with South Florida.
“This is going back playing where I played at in college,” he said. “It’s something special. I’m just used to it, man. I’m used to that stadium. I just like it, man. I grew up playing in it. It’s good.”
Colts head coach Frank Reich expressed optimism the running back’s stay on the sideline could be short after the injury occurred during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 17.
But Mack’s return has beaten even the most hopeful of predictions.
“He has recovered quickly, yeah,” Reich said. “I would say, from what I was initially thinking, he is probably a week ahead of where we thought he was going to be.”
Mack is unlikely to receive a warm welcome in the Sunshine State. The Bucs rank second in the NFL, allowing an average of just 3.4 yards per carry.
But that’s where Indianapolis’ second returning skill position player could provide a lift Sunday.
Rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell also is expected to return after a fractured right hand cost him the last four weeks.
Cambell’s injury initially occurred during the fourth quarter Nov. 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he’s been practicing on at least a limited basis for the past three weeks.
The former Ohio State star spent this week working with trainers to stress the hand and make certain it can stand up to the rigors of game day.
A cold-weather practice catching lasers from quarterback Jacoby Brissett helped seal the deal Friday.
“I know the position that we’re in as a team,” Campbell said. “Our backs are kind of against the wall, but we’ve just gotta control what we can control and take each game game-by-game. This week our focus is Tampa Bay, so I have a great opportunity to make an impact this week, for sure.”
Reich said the rookie looked good physically last week while running routes in practice. But there was some hesitation catching the ball as the bone in his hand continued to heal.
This week, there were no such restrictions.
Still, Indianapolis likely will be conservative with Campbell’s usage after a month on the sideline.
“I feel like he is ready to go,” Reich said. “He has had a really good week of practice. You know how we do it. I mean, we are going to spread it around. He hasn’t been in there much. So, yeah, I mean, you have to have a little discretion on how much you do with him, but he is ready to go.”
Mack will face fewer restrictions after missing just a pair of games, but the Colts will have plenty of insurance on the active roster.
“We know Marlon is going to get the bulk of the carries,” Reich said. “I am anticipating that all four backs will be up. The way it is going to play (out), I am anticipating all four backs will be up. So it might be a little bit more rotation than normal.”
DOYLE EXTENSION
Indianapolis’ hometown hero isn’t going anywhere.
Tight end Jack Doyle, who had been scheduled to become a free agent in March, signed a new three-year contract extension with the Colts on Friday.
The deal reportedly is worth nearly $21 million with incentives that can push it upwards of $24 million.
Doyle has 36 catches for 377 yards and four touchdowns this season and 236 receptions for 2,105 yards and 18 touchdowns during his seven-year career.
“When it comes to contract extensions and getting ‘paid,’ as they say, there’s not a more deserving person in this building,” Reich told Colts.com. “I mean, he’s at the top of the list. So just happy for him and hope he’s here for many years to come.”
INJURY REPORT
For the first time since 2009, kicker Adam Vinatieri will miss a regular-season game.
The 24-year veteran has been ruled out with a knee injury, and undrafted rookie Chase McLaughlin will replace him Sunday.
Cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) also were ruled out Friday.
Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) did not participate in Friday’s practice and is listed as questionable. Safety Malik Hooker (foot) also is questionable but was a full participant Friday.
Guard Alex Cappa (elbow), wide receiver Scott Miller (hamstring), linebacker Anthony Nelson (hamstring) and running back T.J. Logan (thumb) were ruled out for Tampa Bay.
Cornerback James Dean (shoulder) and cornerback M.J. Stewart (knee) are questionable. Both were full participants Friday.
