INDIANAPOLIS – There’s no hostility in Marlon Mack’s trade request – not even an inordinate amount of anger, to be honest.
No, the Indianapolis Colts running back’s desire for a new NFL address is born out of a clear-eyed understanding of the brief shelf-life at his position in the pro game. After a torn Achilles’ tendon cost Mack almost all of the 2020 season, the fifth-year rusher can ill afford to spend another season on the sideline.
When he was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s loss against the Tennessee Titans, the writing was on the wall and Mack had a conversation with Indianapolis’ front office. An agreement was reached that a trade is in the best interests of all parties.
“They were just all with it,” Mack said of the team’s decision-makers. “They supported me 100%. It’s a mutual agreement, I would say.”
If the running back is indeed dealt before the NFL trading deadline on Nov. 2, it will be an amicable split. The Colts and Mack simply have grown apart.
Second-year rusher Jonathan Taylor has developed into a true bellcow, and Nyheim Hines – recently signed to a three-year extension – is the perfect counterpart. Mack played just 13 snaps through the first three games and is scheduled to become a free agent again in March.
It’s hard to see a path to maximizing his earning power in Indianapolis, and after testing the free agent market this spring Mack is well aware how quickly running backs can go out of style in the NFL.
“They say I’m an old man already, but I’m only 25,” he said. “That’s why I was like, ‘I gotta go out there and get it now.’ ’Cause next year teams gonna be like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want that old running back anymore.’”
Mack was laughing as he spoke those words, but there’s a lot of truth behind them. Running back has become a disposable position across the league, with general managers constantly looking for younger and less expensive replacements.
That’s not to say Mack doesn’t still hold value. He rushed for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns during his most recent full season in 2019 and gained 908 yards with nine touchdowns on 4.7 yards per carry during his breakout season of 2018.
Mack seemed poised for a breakout season during a contract year in 2020, but he tore his Achilles during the second quarter of the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He believes he’s back to full strength, but there appears to be little work for him in the Colts’ crowded running back room.
Of course, he’s still finding ways to help the team, just as he did last year while rehabbing the injury.
Taylor said he owes a debt of gratitude to Mack for helping him through a rough start to his rookie season, and the veteran remains a leader in the locker room. His teammates have seen no signs of a player going through the motions or looking for the nearest exit.
“If anything, he’s still helping us out like, ‘Make sure you guys do X, Y and Z. Make sure you guys are always staying on your P’s and Q’s,’” Taylor said. “He’s still helping us out. He’s still helping us grow and develop as players.”
Mack admits he’ll have mixed emotions if and when his wish is granted.
Selected by Indianapolis in the fourth round of the 2017 draft out of South Florida, he returned this season on a one-year contract because he truly believed he could help the franchise win. Now, he has to do what’s best for his own future.
“It’s definitely going to be hard. I’m going to miss my guys,” Mack said. “Our room is special, a bunch of talented guys – JT, Nyheim, Jordan (Wilkins), even the rookie Deon (Jackson) and Coach Scottie (Montgomery). Being around those guys, there’s great energy in there. We love each other. We cheer each other up, man.
“That’s something that’s gonna be tough, definitely gonna miss it ’cause everywhere you go is not gonna be like that, and that’s one thing hard. ’Cause here it’s family. It’s something I’m used to, but it’s time for a change I guess.”
THEY SAID IT
“I thought I felt pretty good in Week 2. Obviously, always stuff to build off. I was pretty disappointed with my performance last week. As a lineman, I think one of the things we always look at is when something’s not right, whether you’re in Play 80 of the game or you have a little injury or banged up here or there – always go back to technique. So I think that’s my focus this week is concentrate on technique. Technique always wins, and that’s where I’m at.” – left tackle Eric Fisher assessing his first two games with the Colts
INJURY REPORT
There wasn’t much change on a light practice day Thursday for Indianapolis.
Right guard Mark Glowinski (knee) became the seventh starter on the sideline after being a limited participant a day earlier. Tight end Jack Doyle (back), left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) also did not participate.
Linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), quarterback Carson Wentz (ankles), defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (back) and Taylor (knee) were limited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.