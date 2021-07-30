WESTFIELD — Marlon Mack paused as he reached the hole so briefly it was barely noticeable. But it was just enough to cause hesitation in the defense.
Then the Indianapolis Colts running back made one cut and accelerated. As a linebacker approached, he made a quick sidestep move and pushed further downfield.
In that moment, it was impossible to tell Mack’s just over 10 months removed from surgery to repair his Achilles’ tendon. He looks like his former self, and he feels like it, too.
“I feel it. I definitely feel it,” Mack said after Friday’s training camp practice at Grand Park. “But confidence is just doing it every day and keep stacking — like (running backs) Coach Scottie (Montgomery) tells me, just keep stacking these days. I’ll probably go into the preseason games and do it, too. Just that confidence tells me (I’m back). I’ve got confidence in myself.”
Mack’s confidence might be more important than ever.
Quarterback Carson Wentz missed Friday’s practice with a foot injury that requires further evaluation, and his return is indefinite. That puts more onus on a running game that already was considered one of the team’s strengths.
A healthy Mack teaming with rising star Jonathan Taylor could keep opposing defensive coordinators up late at night.
“He’s looked really good these last few days,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “He’s had some nice, explosive runs. He’s making nice cuts, which he’s always had great vision, but you can see the cutting in the hole on the field. So you can see he’s fully healthy. I love watching him run because he sets up blocks very well. He’s just fun to watch.”
It came as somewhat of a surprise when Mack re-signed this spring, but the injury played a major role. After back-to-back seasons when he totaled more than 1,900 combined yards, Mack appeared poised to cash in on the free agent market.
An outstanding training camp performance gave way to a strong start in the season opener at Jacksonville. Then the injury happened on a routine play, and everything changed. With few outside bidders, Mack was happy to run it back in Indianapolis.
He’s not concerned about splitting time with Taylor, noting head coach Frank Reich always finds a way to share the football.
And he’s not betraying any bitterness about how the past year in his life has played out.
“You just gotta look at it as a blessing, I would say,” Mack said. “Things happen for a reason. You can’t be mad about it. I just hoped that somebody’d give me a chance again. I wanted to go out there, show what I could do. Indy did, and I was like, ‘Yeah, man, I gotta go back there and show them what we could’ve did last year.’ ’Cause I know big things (are) coming for us.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Sam Ehlinger’s passes don’t have the zip and awe factor of big-armed teammate Jacob Eason. But the rookie always seems to find a way to get the ball where it needs to be.
On Friday, he made the offensive highlight, scrambling to his left and lofting a deep ball to rookie wide receiver Michael Strachan for a gain of at least 50 yards. If the action was live, the play might even have ended in the end zone.
There’s still a long way to go for Ehlinger in the NFL, but his competitive nature already has been on full display.
THEY SAID IT
“You like to see the intensity, but at the same time we’re all on the same team. So we have to protect our guys. You don’t want to see that too much, yeah.” — Brady on the scuffle between wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and safety Ibraheim Campbell midway through practice.
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Wentz, there was a laundry list of players absent from Friday’s practice.
Running back Nyheim Hines (hip), safety George Odum (back), safety Shawn Davis (hamstring), safety Rolan Milligan (undisclosed), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) and center Ryan Kelly (elbow) are dealing with injuries.
Meanwhile, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, left guard Quenton Nelson and tight end Jack Doyle received veteran rest days. Danny Pinter filled in for Kelly — who Brady said will be out “a couple weeks” — and Chris Reed replaced Nelson on an offensive line that also saw Sam Tevi take first-team reps at left tackle.
Cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie, left tackle Julien Davenport and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad remain on the reserve-COVID-19 list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.