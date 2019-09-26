INDIANAPOLIS – Jacoby Brissett’s early season success is no accident.
The Indianapolis Colts quarterback put a lot of work into the offense to become more technically sound. At the time, he likely was casting an eye toward free agency as he entered the final year of his contract.
But, now, his efforts are paying dividends as he attempts to convince the Colts he’s the long-term answer at the position.
Much of his work was led by noted throwing guru Tom House, who has trained Tom Brady, Carson Wentz and Andrew Luck among many others. And it focused on fundamentals, with footwork serving as a key.
The result has been improved throwing mechanics and better accuracy. Through three weeks, Brissett is connecting on 71.7 percent of his pass attempts.
During his previous run as a starting quarterback in 2017, he was a 58.8 percent passer.
“He has tightened up his throw,” Indianapolis quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady told reporters Thursday. “He has a quicker release now. He has fixed that. It has just helped him fine tune mechanically. Now he can just go on to the field and worry about the mental part of the game.”
Brissett’s skill was on full display Sunday when he completed his first 16 pass attempts and finished 28-of-37 for 310 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 win against the Atlanta Falcons.
The 26-year-old quarterback has thrown at least two touchdowns in each of his three starts this season, and he’s surrendered just one interception in 92 pass attempts.
It’s part of a highly efficient start to the season that also has included superior play in the two-minute offense and during the fourth quarter.
Brissett’s success has come as little surprise to his teammates, who saw the work he put in first-hand this spring and summer.
“I actually got to see him work and how hard he worked,” defensive end Justin Houston said. “I know hard work pays off. He’s always working, always trying to find a way to get better. I saw it with my own eyes. He’s been working. I’ve been here since OTAs, and ever since I’ve been here, he’s always been working.”
And Houston believes the best is yet to come.
Sunday’s performance was the best of the season for Brissett, and he’s still growing. He’s made just 20 career starts, and he’s playing in an offense designed for him for the first time.
“He’s growing more and more in confidence,” Houston said. “He’s trusting himself and believing in what he sees and what he’s studying. It’s starting to pay off.”
VINNY ON TRACK
After two rough weeks to start the season, veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri was a perfect 5-for-5 against the Falcons.
There was one tense moment when his first attempt – a 49-yard field goal – bounced off the upright before passing through for three points.
But after missing five tries in the first two games, Vinatieri was able to laugh off the near-miss.
“Any time you puts it through the uprights, you’re happy about it,” he said. “I don’t care how it looks, where it goes or whatever. A make is a make, and those points were important.”
PRACTICE REPORT
Several big names remained on the sideline for Thursday’s practice.
Cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring), wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) and linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) missed a second straight day, putting their status for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders in doubt.
Safety Malik Hooker (knee), defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad also did not participate and likely will not play Sunday.
Defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) again was a limited participant.
Center Ryan Kelly (illness) returned to full practice along with safety Rolan Milligan (knee) and running back Jonathan Williams (rib).
