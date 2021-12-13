INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a productive few weeks for Kenny Moore II.
The Indianapolis Colts cornerback and his family starred in a recent episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” detailing Moore’s relationship with “Mighty” Mason Garvey, an Indianapolis native who died in June 2020 at age 9 as a result of soft tissue cancer.
A week later, the 26-year-old forced turnovers on the first two possessions – including an interception on the first play from scrimmage – to jumpstart a 31-0 victory against the Houston Texans and amplify his teammates’ campaign to get him into the Pro Bowl for the first time.
During last week’s bye week, Moore learned he’s been named the Colts’ winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and nominated for the NFL award to be announced the night before Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
Days after that nomination was announced, Moore treated a pair of families to dinner in his hometown of Valdosta, Georgia, and lavished them with gifts.
He’s always eager to give back – especially when children are involved and particularly in the town where he played for five-time state champion Lowndes High School before moving on to a college career at Valdosta State.
“Got me physical,” Moore said of the ways in which his hometown shaped him. “And anyone who’s from South Georgia knows how physical it is to be a kid and learn how to play the game of football. And one thing we did each day was hit and hit again.”
That physicality was ingrained at a young age and reinforced every day.
It wasn’t easy, but it’s an essential part of the player Moore’s become. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and was cut by the New England Patriots at the end of his first preseason in 2017.
Indianapolis claimed him off waivers, and things got off to a rocky start with a couple of notable penalties on special teams in his early appearances.
None of it shook Moore’s belief in himself or his willingness to fight. That’s a credit, in part, to his upbringing in Valdosta’s unique football culture.
“So if you were learning the game of football, it was a little frightening, I guess,” Moore said. “But I feel like those things will teach you how to be better. It will teach you how to fight through days. It will teach you how to persevere, and it’ll teach you just how to work with guys to the left and right of you.
“And then with all that being said and things being physical and things being hard on you, it teaches you how to be coachable. So I appreciate that.”
Moore continues to build on that foundation.
Through 13 games this season, he’s tied his career high with four interceptions and is just three tackles shy of matching his career high of 80 set in 2020. Moore’s 11 passes defended are just two behind last year’s career high of 13, and quarterbacks have a 76.0 rating when targeting him – the lowest of his four-year career.
Those numbers don’t tell the whole story, however.
While Moore has developed into one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL, the man he’s become off the field is just as important to the Colts.
“You’re talking about, obviously, not only a star player on the field, but this guy is extremely selfless,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “He cares deeply about this community. He’s a consistent giver. He’s always in the community giving back – not just when the cameras are on, but just all the time.
“He’s the heart and soul of what we’re about as an organization and as a team.”
THEY SAID IT
“He’s good. He’s confident back there. He’s got a good command of the offense. But, you know, we’re really going to try to make the game one dimensional and see what he can do. So we’re excited for the challenge.” – linebacker Bobby Okereke on facing New England quarterback Mac Jones – the frontrunner for offensive rookie of the year – on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
ROSTER MOVE
Indianapolis placed linebacker Zaire Franklin on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Franklin has 27 tackles, one interception and two pass defenses with eight starts this season. Primarily a run stuffer, he’s appeared on 18% of the defensive snaps this year and 79% of the special teams plays -- where he is a captain.
Franklin is believed to be vaccinated, which means he could return to the active roster with two negative tests produced 24 hours apart.
The Colts expect center Ryan Kelly – who missed the Dec. 5 win at Houston – to be activated from the COVID-19 list Tuesday.
