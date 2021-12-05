INDIANAPOLIS – Kenny Moore II’s Pro Bowl campaign kicked into full swing Sunday.
The Indianapolis Colts cornerback did his part with an interception and forced fumble on the first two defensive possessions of a 31-0 victory against the Houston Texans.
Then his teammates took over.
Twitter was filled with messages from players such as linebackers Darius Leonard and Zaire Franklin touting Moore as one of the game’s best defenders.
“Kenny Moore came out and just had an amazing night,” Leonard said. “I don’t think he’s getting enough credit right now. Kenny’s been playing balls out. He’s the one who set the tempo really with the first interception on Play 1 and came back Series 2 with a punchout. That’s big energy right there.”
Moore credits Leonard with a big assist.
“Darius Leonard sent me a text Wednesday just encouraging me to reach the pinnacle of my play and just be better to help this team win,” Moore said. “He’s basically middle of the defense, making a lot of plays, and he’s great at what he’s doing, but he put some – I don’t want to say pressure – but he just encouraged me, gave me a nudge, to be the player that I am.
“And that’s turning the ball over, communicating with the guys in the back end, getting everybody lined up and playing hard with effort. That’s just something that I appreciated for him this week as well as in this game.”
Cut by the New England Patriots as a rookie in 2017, Moore has been on a steady rise over the past four years.
His fourth interception Sunday tied his career high set last season, and with 77 tackles he’s just three shy of tying his career-high 80 from 2020.
“I think Kenny Moore is a Pro Bowl player. I really do,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “I just think he’s a difference maker. We think he’s the best nickel in the league. He’s a great corner when he’s playing corner, and when he’s playing nickel, he’s great. He just understands the game, he makes plays and he’s consistent.”
Being named to the NFL’s annual all-star game feels like the next logical step for the former undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State.
Moore’s made a career of proving the doubters wrong, and the Pro Bowl would be the ultimate validation of his rise.
“I think it’ll be pretty emotional for me in where I come from and starting in high school and going Division II,” Moore said, “and just beating all the odds.”
THEY SAID IT
“The bye week is going to be love. How many games is this? 13? That’s like a whole college season plus the bowl game. So the bye week will be definitely, definitely love coming after this week.” – Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor on the upcoming bye week.
INJURY REPORT
The Colts had no new injuries to report after entering the game with no players ruled out because of injuries for the third straight week.
“That’s great news in general,” Reich said. “Going into the bye, that’s really good news. So players have a chance to really get healthy and emotionally recharged and physically ready to go for the final stretch.”
Indianapolis returns to action Dec. 18 against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.