INDIANAPOLIS – It might be a stretch to say Al-Quadin Muhammad was born to play in Matt Eberflus’ defensive scheme.
But not by much.
The 25-year-old defensive lineman has been one of the stars of training camp, flashing improved pass-rush potential and routinely making plays in practices open to the media. Muhammad is in the mix to replace Jabaal Sheard as a starter at defensive end, and his consistent ability to put pressure on the pocket has helped lessen the impact of Kemoko Turay’s continued absence.
A 2017 sixth-round pick for the New Orleans Saints, Muhammad looks like another waiver-claim success for Colts general manager Chris Ballard. Since arriving in September 2018, the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder has been on a steady climb.
He’s made eight starts over the past two seasons and played a career-high 47% of the defensive snaps in 2018, recording his first three regular-season sacks and setting career highs with eight tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.
“I played in this type of scheme in high school,” Muhammad said Monday as Indianapolis began its final week of practice before the regular season. “It was just great for me – my attitude, the way I play, it was great. Each year, I’ve just been getting better and better and better and getting comfortable in the system and getting familiar with what they want and just being coachable and just trying to do everything that they want me to do.
“It has been really great for me. I am actually blessed, and I am excited. I’m happy I’m here, and I’m happy that I’m able to work with all the great guys and coaches that are around me.”
Muhammad spent time this offseason working with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Warren Sapp – a Hall of Famer who played the three-technique defensive tackle role in this scheme better than anyone in NFL history. Muhammad also gets quite a few tips of the trade from teammate Justin Houston, who led the Colts with 11 sacks last year.
He particularly welcomes criticism from the all-pro pass rusher, seeking guidance on the finer points of his craft. That same attention to detail has helped him form a fast bond with new defensive line coach Brian Baker.
“If I do something – it might be good or it might be great – it’s never good enough for (Baker),” Muhammad said with a smile. “When you have a coach like that, it’s actually a good thing. We have a great relationship. He’s a great dude. He’s a great guy. He’s a great coach.”
Baker is constantly on top of Muhammad’s technique. Every aspect of his game holds an opportunity for improvement – tempo, hand placement, footwork, angles. It’s all fair game.
“He just coaches every little thing,” Muhammad said. “It’s actually been helping me because I take coaching well, and I try to focus on things along with giving him what he wants but with my style of play. He also is not coaching me to be a robot out there. He wants you to go out there and play ball, play fast and read and react as quick as possible.
“Also, he just wants you to focus on the little, little, little things because the little things make a big difference. He always tries to remind you of that.”
If Muhammad can stay on top of the little things, it could make the defensive line even more of a strength for Indianapolis.
Since Frank Reich arrived as head coach in 2018, the Colts have talked about wanting eight starters up front and rotating fresh legs into the game to keep constant pressure on opposing offenses. With Muhammad and 2018 second-round pick Tyquan Lewis showing breakout potential this summer, that dream might be closer than ever to reality.
That’s fine with Muhammad, who hopes he’s found a home in Indianapolis.
“It fits me perfectly,” he said. “It doesn’t get any better than this for me, I don’t think.”
ROSTER MOVES
When the Colts drafted Utah safety Julian Blackmon in the third round in April, it was believed the defensive back would not be ready to make an impact in the NFL until midseason.
Blackmon suffered a knee injury during the Utes’ loss against Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game and was continuing his rehab. But the rookie already is ahead of schedule.
Indianapolis activated Blackmon on Monday from the non-football injury list, and he practiced on a limited basis for the first time as a pro.
“It just goes to speak to his mindset, the kind of person that he is, how he attacked his rehab – even during a difficult time, right?” Reich said. “Through the pandemic, in difficult circumstances, he has handled himself like a pro. You can feel the maturity from him.
“You can feel the competitive fire, how badly he wants to be out there. He’s obviously ahead of schedule. We’ll be smart with him, have him on a play count and gradually work him back.”
The Colts also released fullback Roosevelt Nix, giving the veteran a slight head start in front of this weekend's cuts.
The move could bode well for running back Jordan Wilkins' prospects of making the 53-man roster.
INJURY REPORT
There was more good news on the injury front Monday with the return to practice of cornerback Kenny Moore II and wide receivers Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson from injury.
Indianapolis is still awaiting further word on the status of tight end Trey Burton, who injured his calf during Saturday’s final scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium and could miss the Sept. 13 opener at Jacksonville.
“Still kind of waiting on it to settle down for a day or two to really get a better gauge to how long it may be,” Reich said. “I can tell you those types of things are generally more than two weeks if you get it and get it good, but we will just have to see how it settles down here over the next couple of days.”
