INDIANAPOLIS — Quenton Nelson returned to practice Wednesday for the Indianapolis Colts. But the jury’s still out on Braden Smith and T.Y. Hilton.
On another busy roster day Wednesday, Nelson (ankle) was one of three players designated to return from injured reserve. The three-time All-Pro left guard was joined by rookie defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon.
Like Hilton did last week, head coach Frank Reich believes Nelson is capable of being activated from IR and playing Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers (2-3). But it’s far from guaranteed.
“Yeah, no doubt, I think Quenton can be a quick return because of who he is and where he’s been,” Reich said. “We think he’s been making good progress. We need to see today. He’ll be limited out there today, and then we’ll gauge. We’ll see if we can ramp it up tomorrow.
“If he makes it back this week, and it’s an if — I mean there’s no guarantee — but if he makes it back, then the plan is obviously he’s playing left guard and then we’d probably rotate Glow (Mark Glowinski) and Chris Reed at right guard. We just think Chris had played well. I think both those guys are playing well, so it’s good depth that we have there. That’s been a very positive thing.”
A return from Smith could give the offensive line is expected starting five for the first time this season, but the right tackle still hasn’t practiced since coming out of the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks with a foot injury. Smith worked on the side with an athletic trainer during the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to media.
His five-week absence has been unexpected. The Colts (2-4) originally believed he might return within the three-week mandatory absence to be placed on IR. Now he could double that time.
“It’s just unfortunate how this one played out,” Reich said. “We didn’t envision playing out — every now and then it happens. Most times — it seems like nine out of 10 times — our docs and trainers when they give us estimates on time, they kind of give us a more conservative estimate. For whatever reason, this is that one in 10 time that took longer rather than shorter. We just have to continue to be patient with it and get him ready when we can.”
Hilton is dealing with a quad injury suffered during the fourth quarter Sunday against the Houston Texans. He believed the injury wasn’t serious immediately after the game, and Reich said nothing has changed.
But the Colts are exercising caution.
“We want to be smart with T.Y.,” Reich said. “We know what an impact he is. I mean, I’m not going to rule (him playing Sunday) out. I’m hoping he can play. We’ll just take it day-by-day with him.”
Odeyingbo’s presence on the practice field is intriguing.
The second-round pick out of Vanderbilt tore his Achilles’ tendon in late January while preparing for the Senior Bowl. There are high expectations for his potential addition to the pass rush, but he’ll likely need the full three-week window to get into game shape.
Asked if Odyingbo could see playing before the end of the season, Reich responded in the affirmative.
“Yeah,” he said, “I think that’s true.”
THEY SAID IT
“It wasn’t ideal, especially if you feel like you could contribute if you were healthy. But you do understand what’s best for our team going forward and trust our medical staff, our coaching staff, the game plan they had for me. You look at the last game, and it worked. I think that it wasn’t ideal. It wasn’t something I wanted to do. But it’s something that I understood, and I feel like it helped me.” — safety Khari Willis on sitting out the loss against the Baltimore Ravens before playing his best game of the season Sunday against the Houston Texans.
INJURY REPORT
Six starters sat out of Wednesday’s practice, but it was one who did participate that drew the most attention.
Safety Julian Blackmon was listed as a limited participant with an Achilles’ injury. There was no announcement this was the worst-case scenario Wednesday night, but it’s certainly a situation that bears watching.
Hilton, linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle/knee), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (elbow), defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), Smith (foot/thumb), defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin), reserve running back Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) did not practice.
Of that group, only Turay, Wilkins and Smith did not play Sunday against Houston.
Safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) was a limited participant Wednesday.
ROSTER MOVES
Indianapolis signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard and safety Josh Jones to the practice squad.
Dennard, a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014, has 30 career starts with 287 tackles, three sacks and four interceptions. Jones, a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2017, has 25 career starts with 202 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and nine special teams stops.
The Colts also re-signed defensive tackle Chris Williams to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. Quarterback Jacob Eason signed with the Seattle Seahawks after being waived Tuesday.
