INDIANAPOLIS – There are a few goals still within the Indianapolis Colts’ reach Sunday.
Head coach Frank Reich and many of his players have made no secret of the fact getting back to 8-8 is important to them, and the team needs just 2 rushing yards to reach 2,000 for the season.
But one of the potentially most impressive goals is out of the team’s control.
If left guard Quenton Nelson clears the concussion protocol before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, all five offensive linemen will have started all 16 regular season games.
That hasn’t happened in Indianapolis since 2000.
“That’s a credit to those guys,” Reich said during a conference call Friday. “We talk about toughness. It starts upfront. When you have good players like those guys, and they take pride in it, they want to be there for each other.
“So that’s been a fun and exciting thing to watch. Obviously, (we’re) hopeful that Quenton can clear and can be ready to go, but at the same time we’ll follow the protocol the way it needs to be followed.”
Nelson was a full participant in Friday’s practice but still needs to be cleared by an independent neurologist.
Indianapolis played the second half of last week’s 38-6 victory against the Carolina Panthers without Nelson. It represented the first snaps the all-pro has missed because of injury during his two-year career.
Utilityman Joe Haeg, scheduled to become a free agent in March, stepped in and did a fine job as Nelson’s replacement. He set the final block that freed Marlon Mack on a 30-yard fourth-quarter run that put the third-year running back over the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
“I thought the guys up front did a good job filling the void,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. “Joe came in and played well. Josh Andrews stepped in a little bit, played a couple snaps and did well.
“I think the other guys just understood that, and those guys didn’t miss a beat. That speaks volumes to that group and also to (offensive line) Coach (Chris) Strausser and (assistant offensive line coach) Klayton (Adams) who get those guys prepared.”
Haeg likely will get the call again if Nelson is not cleared.
If it’s at all possible, however, the former Notre Dame star will do everything in his power to play.
“Quenton is probably the kind of guy you have to protect from himself,” Reich said. “(He) always wants to go back in there. But we’re always going to do the right thing for the player.
“I mean, we want to win games and everything else, but first and foremost we want to and need to do the right thing for the player.”
HINES HONORED
To the surprise of no one, running back Nyheim Hines was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Friday.
Hines returned three punts for a franchise-record 195 yards and two touchdowns Sunday. His scores came from 84 and 71 yards, and he became just the fifth player in NFL history to score on two punt returns of 70 yards or more in the same game.
Hines is the fourth Indianapolis player to earn AFC Player of the Week honors this season joining Justin Houston on defense (Week 5), Jacoby Brissett on offense (Week 7) and Adam Vinatieri on special teams (Week 8).
INJURY REPORT
Cornerback Quincy Wilson (shoulder) and running back Jordan Wilkins (ankle) were ruled out Sunday.
Defensive lineman Denico Autry (concussion) and safety Khari Willis (shoulder) were listed as doubtful and did not participate in Friday’s practice.
Cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (groin) and Nelson were listed as questionable. Nelson and Muhammad were full participants Friday, while Moore was limited.
Wide receiver Michael Walker (hamstring) was ruled out for Jacksonville.
Running back Leonard Fournette (neck), wide receiver Dede Westbrook (neck/shoulder), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), cornerback A.J. Bouye (wrist), quarterback Gardner Minshew (right shoulder) and tight end Nick O’Leary (shoulder) were listed as questionable. Fournette and Westbrook did not practice Friday. The rest were limited.
ROSTER MOVE
Indianapolis waived tight end Ross Travis on Friday, leaving just two players – Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox – at the position on the active roster.
No corresponding transaction was immediately announced.
