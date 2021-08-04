WESTFIELD — Quenton Nelson isn’t taking a day off.
If that wasn’t abundantly clear before Wednesday morning, the Indianapolis Colts left guard left no doubt with a post to his Instagram account following foot surgery.
“Third surgery of the offseason in the books, no time for pity,” Nelson wrote. “(Expletive) that. Truth is I’m thankful, thankful the early part of the timetable says five weeks. That gives me five weeks to do everything I can physically and mentally to be ready to go Week 1 to smash those goals.”
Nelson is expected to miss five to 12 weeks while recovering from the same surgery quarterback Carson Wentz underwent Monday, but head coach Frank Reich shares the offensive lineman’s optimism. There were no complications during Nelson’s procedure Tuesday, and the three-time first-team All-Pro already has detailed plans for his return.
“The procedure went, again, as well as can be expected,” Reich said. “Same good report (as Wentz), take the (bone fragment) out, everything else looks good. I talked to him this morning, (he) was in good spirits. As you all know, Quenton’s got this intensity about him. I can assure you, after having a procedure, that intensity hasn’t changed one bit.
“We were just talking about how he’s going to approach the next few weeks, continuing to get better every day. He’s not gonna waste a day. He’s already given me his plan every day.”
At least one of Nelson’s teammates admits he was a little surprised to see the left guard on the shelf. Nelson has started all 51 games including the postseason since being drafted with the sixth overall pick in 2018.
“I didn’t think he was human,” running back Nyheim Hines said. “He’s probably still not. He’s probably going to be back quicker than you think.”
Chris Reed, a veteran who started 14 games last season for the Carolina Panthers, is the most likely replacement if Nelson can’t go at the start of the regular season. Danny Pinter and Jake Eldrenkamp also are in the mix.
The Colts offense has plenty of experience replacing injured starters already this season. In addition to Wentz and Nelson, left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) is on the physically unable to perform list and center Ryan Kelly (elbow) has been out since the second day of training camp.
It’s obviously not a welcome situation, but Indianapolis is looking at the potential benefits.
“It is odd, but honestly it’s probably a good thing,” Hines said. “Like Coach (Reich) said yesterday, at some point, the twos and threes will have to be the ones. That’s the way it is. That’s why we draft guys every year. That’s why there’s competition every year. Whoever’s up is up, and we have a lot of faith in whoever is up. So we’re dealing with some things right now, but we trust in our guys to step up.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
During his best practice of training camp so far, backup quarterback Jacob Eason made a couple of standout throws Wednesday. He hit wide receiver Parris Campbell on a deep dig to convert a third down in move-the-ball drills on his final snap of the session, but his best throw came earlier in the day.
After making a quick read, Eason fired a laser past a linebacker and into the waiting hands of wide receiver Zach Pascal during early 11-on-11 drills. Pascal had plenty of room to run after the catch, with no defender behind him, and only the coaches’ whistles kept him out of the end zone.
It was a tangible example of the arm strength everyone continues to rave about with Eason.
“Today was a good day for all the quarterbacks and, I thought, Jacob in particular,” Reich said.
THEY SAID IT
“I love Nick Foles. He plays for the Chicago Bears. I haven’t talked to him, but I think he’s a great player. I think he’s proven that. I think he’s a great teammate. There’s nothing about Nick Foles that I don’t like. I think he’s a winner. He’s certainly a guy that fits our kind of culture, but he plays for the Chicago Bears.” — Reich on Chicago’s veteran QB, who is often rumored as a target for the Colts. The head coach also noted “this is Carson’s team” and he has faith in the current quarterback room.
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Nelson, Wentz and Kelly, wide receiver Tarik Black (undisclosed), wide receiver J.J. Nelson (groin), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring), running back Jordan Wilkins (hamstring), safety Shawn Davis (hamstring), safety Rolan Milligan (hamstring), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), linebacker Skai Moore (back), defensive end Damontre Moore (knee), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), tight end Noah Togiai (knee) and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring) did not participate Wednesday.
Safety George Odum (back) returned to practice.
