INDIANAPOLIS – Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly walked a fine line Sunday between apologetic and disgusted.
The pair of Indianapolis Colts offensive linemen minced few words in admitting the pass protection through two weeks this season has been far below the franchise’s standard. Carson Wentz was sacked three more times during a 27-24 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, and the official stat sheet recorded 11 total quarterback hits.
The last one was the most costly. With the Colts facing third-and-5 from L.A.’s 17-yard line and 7:31 remaining in the game, Wentz was chased out of the pocket by All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The quarterback managed to get off a short incompletion in the direction of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. as he was hit from behind, but he badly rolled his ankle as he was taken to the ground.
Rodrigo Blankenship tied the game with a 35-yard field goal on the next snap, but Wentz couldn’t return to the game and backup quarterback Jacob Eason couldn’t finish off the rally.
“After Week 1, I think we got Carson hit too many times that week,” Kelly said. “Today, I think that (the Rams) probably saw that on film and went for it, right? So there’s no hiding in this league. We’ve gotta stop it. There’s too many shots on him, obviously, and it ended with him coming out of the game.
“So (L.A. is) a good front seven, but I think a lot of it is self-inflicted. I think it’s all something we can get better at and we can clean up. It wasn’t scheme. It was – most of it was just technique.”
The focus now shifts to Wentz’s recovery.
The team expects scans of the ankle to come back overnight, then it will be a matter of watching how the injury responds throughout the practice week. Wentz did not initially believe the ankle was broken, but the pain was too intense to play through.
“I was more dialed into the game, so I wasn’t listening to all the conversation going on over there,” Reich said of the flurry of activity on the sideline to attempt to get the quarterback back on the field. “Just from experience, I think what happened was — he rolled it up pretty bad. I had a sense when he walked off the field because I saw it. It didn’t look good.
“Sometimes if you go back in right away while it’s still warm, you can maybe gut out a few more plays, but the longer we were off the field there it just stiffened up, and he tried, but there was no chance.”
Nelson has been impressed with his quarterback’s toughness. He’s been sacked six times and officially absorbed 21 hits through the first two weeks.
But, until the Donald hit Sunday, he always got back up.
“Shoot, all the times he’s gotten hit, all the times he’s gotten up, it’s on a different level,” Nelson said. “Hasn’t complained once and we need to be better up front and do a good job to protect him. Because he’s a great player, and if we give him more time, he can play even better than he already is. And, for the pressure that I think we’ve let up up front, he’s done a pretty good job in my opinion.
“So if we clean it up and we do our jobs, all the blockers, then we can have some big plays. I mean, we’ve got talented guys on this offense – all our wide receivers, running backs – and if everyone just does their job, we can light it up.”
PLAY OF THE GAME
Trailing 7-3 with 10:14 remaining in the second quarter, the Colts lined up for a third-and-goal from L.A.’s 3-yard line. Having been stuffed on three consecutive runs during a previous goal-line stand and again on the previous snap, Reich dialed up a pass play with two options.
If the defensive end broke down the line of scrimmage, Wentz could throw to a running back in the flat. But the end stayed put, and Wentz opted for a shovel pass in the middle of the field. It was intended for tight end Jack Doyle, but just as Wentz was about to flip the ball out, Donald knocked Doyle off his route.
Linebacker Troy Reeder intercepted the pass, ending the drive without points.
“It’s a bad feeling,” Wentz said. “When I went to flip it, I thought we had a walk-in touchdown, and (Doyle) just ran into a guy. I don’t even really know what happened. I just – it didn’t end up in Jack’s hands. The wrong guy.”
THEY SAID IT
“It was an honor going against the best player in the NFL. And I just knew on every play, in order to have a chance to win my rep against him, I’d have to be at my best with my technique and fundamentals. It definitely pushed me to play to my best ability in that sense.” – Nelson on his highly anticipated All-Pro showdown with Donald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.