INDIANAPOLIS – Dayo Odeyingbo remains the great mystery of the Indianapolis Colts’ 2021 draft class.
A dominant force at Vanderbilt, the 6-foot-6, 276-pound defensive end tore his Achilles’ tendon while preparing for the Senior Bowl in late January. Colts general manager Chris Ballard so believed in Odyingbo’s immense talent, he took him in the second round anyway. Even after drafting another edge rusher – Michigan’s Kwity Paye – with the 21st overall pick.
Indianapolis might soon begin seeing the return on its investment.
Odeyingbo was designated to return from the non-football injury list this week and participated in his first NFL practice Wednesday. The Colts have three weeks to determine whether to add him to the active roster or shut him down for what would amount to a redshirt season.
“I want to get out there as soon as possible,” Odeyingbo said Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Obviously, the trainers and the coaches want to be smart with it, and I do, too. So we’re not gonna rush it or anything, but when I feel ready and they feel like I’m ready, I’ll be out there.”
If healthy, Odeyingbo could provide a boost to an ailing Indianapolis pass rush.
Through six games, the Colts have just 12 sacks and are clearly feeling the loss of veterans Denico Autry and Justin Houston to free agency. Paye has battled a hamstring injury that cost him the better part of two games and has limited him in practice for weeks, and veteran Kemoko Turay is dealing with a groin injury after having what looked to be a breakout performance in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.
Odyingbo has a rare mix of size and athleticism that made him such a matchup nightmare in college, one Indianapolis scout referred to him simply as “Hurricane Dayo.” Even after just one practice, that potential for destruction is evident.
“Guys aren’t really supposed to be that kind of size and move how they move,” running back Jonathan Taylor said of Odeyingbo, comparing him to All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. “One, it was exciting to see him out there and you could see the smile on his face. You could tell he had a high motor. He was ready to roll. But when you’ve got guys like that, only thing you can do is just accept that they’re special.
“That guy’s special, and all he has to do is just keep working and hone in on his technique, become a savvy football player. But as far as his size and how he’s built, you’ve just gotta accept that he’s special and there’s nothing you can do about it.”
Odeyingbo paid close attention to walkthroughs and practices while he was on the sideline, imagining himself playing the position and thinking through what his actions would be in each scenario. He also believes his time in the rugged Southeastern Conference – where he was a three-year starter and four-year contributor – has prepared him well for the pro game.
There are questions about how quickly he can come along physically. It often takes awhile for players recovering from an Achilles tear to regain their top-end explosion, and that’s obviously a critical element of any pass rusher’s game.
For that reason, the Colts likely will be cautious and bring the rookie along slowly.
Odeyingbo could feel his confidence returning even in his first practice and said the goal now is mostly about shaking off the rust. But he’s also aware the path ahead might not be linear, and patience likely will be required.
“For me, I’m really coming in with just no expectations,” Odeyingbo said. “I’m just trying to get better every day. I was finally happy to get out there (Wednesday) and kind of like set a baseline and be able to grow from something. I’m just trying to get better every day and then let that take me where it does.”
THEY SAID IT
“I’m in a good spot. I’ve still got some stuff to do. So we’ll see.” – veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on his recovery from a quad injury suffered late in last week’s win against the Houston Texans. Hilton later added he’s 50/50 for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
INJURY REPORT
Three starters returned to practice Thursday, with linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle/knee), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (elbow) and defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) participating on a limited basis.
For the second straight day, the Colts also appeared to suffer an injury during practice with veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes listed as limited with an ankle issue. Safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) – a candidate to start in place of injured Julian Blackmon – was limited for the second straight day.
Hilton, right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin), running back Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) did not practice.
