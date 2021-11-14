INDIANAPOLIS – Dayo Odeyingbo was uncomfortable in the postgame spotlight.
Just three games into his NFL career – after missing all of training camp and the first seven weeks of the regular season recovering from a torn Achilles’ tendon – the Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive lineman saved his first victory Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
With Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence scrambling on first down from the Colts’ 46-yard line and 1:02 remaining in the game, Odeyingbo chased down the No. 1 pick in April’s draft and recorded his first career sack. As the quarterback was going to the ground, Odeyingbo pulled at the ball, prying it loose.
Defensive end Kemoko Turay recovered, and Indianapolis held on for a 23-17 victory.
“I couldn’t see if the ball came out,” Odeyingbo said. “So until I saw the ref kind of signal that it was our ball, that’s when I kind of realized, so I really didn’t know how to react. I was just screaming, jumping around.”
Imagine what could happen when the 22-year-old figures things out.
He and fellow rookie Kwity Paye each recorded a sack against the Jaguars, hinting at brighter days to come. And each has been fighting through a host of injuries to get to this point.
For Paye, it started with an injured ankle in training camp and morphed into a lingering hamstring injury that cost him two regular-season games and limited him for several others. The way the 21st overall pick sees it, that’s more than enough time on the sideline.
So when he was shaken up with an injury to the same ankle against Jacksonville, he wasted little time getting back in the huddle.
“I got banged up today,” Paye said. “But, at this point, ‘Hey, just wrap it up and we’re gonna go back out there.’ I feel like I missed too much time, and I just want to contribute to the team.”
If the rookies can bring a consistent pass rush to the table, perhaps Indianapolis can begin finding ways to consistently finish games. It’s 5-2 over the last seven weeks, with the losses coming in overtime against the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens. The Colts built a double-digit lead in both games but couldn’t hold on.
Paye and Odeyingbo aim to change that.
“Just getting better and playing with confidence,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said of what he’s seen from the rookies. “Just paying with the confidence – working really hard in practice, eager to just get better. Eager, what can I do to get better? Working hard.
“Great teammates. Great hustle. Everything you want. Everything you want. Those guys are going to be good players, and we’re on the right track.”
Odeyingbo, in particular, is just scratching the surface.
He made his NFL debut against the Titans on Halloween then played again the next Thursday against the New York Jets. That left little time to practice as he acclimated to pro football.
But he said the game is starting to slow down, and he’s gaining confidence in his healing Achilles each day. There’s still improvement to be made – especially with explosion – but plays like the one he made at the end of Sunday’s game offer a glimpse at what is possible.
“It’s definitely a big confidence booster to be able to make a play like that,” Odeyingbo said. “It’s been tough trying to gain confidence with the injury and coming back in the middle of the season, not having camp or very many practices. So it’s definitely big. It’s kind of just a testament to what’s been going on in practice, trying to just get better every day.”
THEY SAID IT
“My thought is just getting it to my guy any way I can. I don’t go out there saying, ‘Hey, if I’m getting drug down this way, I’m going to …’ — I don’t think that that’s my reaction. The one to JT (Jonathan Taylor), honestly, we had the first down I thought, and so I was pretty fired up thinking we got it, and we were still short. I have to be smart in all of those, but at the same time if there’s a play to be made, I’m usually going to try to make that play.” – quarterback Carson Wentz on his penchant for left-handed throws under heavy pressure.
INJURY REPORT
The Colts reported no significant new injuries after the game, but a pair of leaders gutted out ailments throughout the contest.
Left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard each briefly left with undisclosed injuries before returning and finishing the game in obvious pain.
“They totally gutted it out,” Reich said. “Those guys are … they’re leaders. Got to be in there. It’s a big division game, got to lay it all out the line and I thought those guys led the way. We had a few guys doing that, but certainly they were the leaders.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.