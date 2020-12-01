INDIANAPOLIS – There’s no denying the impact of Anthony Castonzo’s absence during Sunday’s 45-26 loss against the Tennessee Titans.
With the veteran left tackle in the lineup, the Indianapolis Colts gained 141 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns on the first two drives. After Castonzo left with a sprained MCL, the offense punted on its next five possessions (excluding a one-snap kneel down before halftime), and quarterback Philip Rivers threw an interception on the sixth.
Those six drives comprised 24 plays and netted 55 yards. During that span, the Titans’ scored 24 unanswered points to snap a 14-14 tie.
And that’s not an isolated sample. Since he was drafted in the first round in 2011, the Colts are 2-11 when Castonzo misses a start.
It’s still too early to determine the left tackle’s availability for Sunday’s game at the Houston Texans. Under new NFL guidelines this week, team facilities are closed on Monday and Tuesday. So there hasn’t been a chance for an in-person test of Castonzo’s injured knee yet, and that process likely will play out over the next few days.
“It’s OK. It’s not worst-case scenario,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich reiterated Monday. “(It’s) some degree of an MCL sprain. Let’s take a few days to figure out what degree and how many weeks that may be.”
In the meantime, the Colts are looking at all potential alternatives.
The Titans noticeably increased their pressure after Castonzo’s injury, and Rivers had trouble getting settled in the pocket. The 38-year-old quarterback was 7-for-9 on the first two series and 17-for-33 the rest of the way.
Le’Raven Clark particularly struggled on the first two drives after replacing Castonzo, and he had an uneven performance at left tackle during an October loss against the Cleveland Browns.
While Clark remains the most likely starter if Castonzo can’t play this week, Reich confirmed the team has discussed alternative lineups. One often suggested change would send right tackle Braden Smith to the left side and put Chaz Green – who performed solidly against the Green Bay Packers – on the right side.
The coaching staff didn’t get into any specific combinations, but offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni confirmed chemistry is a key element in any lineup decision.
“All those guys — one through 10, not just one through five – they all spend a lot of time together,” Sirianni said during his weekly video call Tuesday. “We get countless amounts of walk-through. We get our regular practice time, but Coach Reich gives us countless amounts of walk-through time. And then, based off that, (offensive line coach Chris Strausser) subs them in and out for that reason. ’Cause we know the NFL is a long season. We know you’re gonna have to go through some ups and downs, (bring) different guys in.”
Castonzo isn’t the only offensive lineman whose status is in doubt this week. A neck injury could keep center Ryan Kelly on the sideline for the second straight the game.
The challenge for the offensive line will be acute with five-time all-pro J.J. Watt lining up for the Texans.
Watt plays all over Houston’s defensive line and has posted four sacks, seven tackles for loss and seven pass deflections in 11 games this season. He has 12 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and 34 quarterback hits in 13 career games against the Colts, and he again reminded the nation of his unique athleticism with a 19-yard interception return for a touchdown in a Thanksgiving day victory against the Detroit Lions.
“Obviously, when you have a guy like J.J. Watt that you’re preparing for and you’re going against – he’s been a phenomenal player in this league for a lot of years — so I have the utmost respect for J.J. Watt,” Sirianni said. “We’ve thought about J.J. Watt more than you could possibly think about a person these last couple days – yesterday and today. We’ll continue to think about him as the week goes along. We don’t want to let a great player beat us, so we’ll do everything we can do to slow him down.
“He’s going to be able to get his because of how good of a player he is, but unique players like him we’re definitely going to focus on and have a plan for ’cause obviously he is such a phenomenal football player.”
SANCHEZ UPDATE
Punter Rigoberto Sanchez underwent successful surgery Tuesday to remove a cancerous tumor.
The nature and location of Sanchez’s cancer has not been disclosed, but he thanked supporters from his Twitter account following the procedure.
“Surgery went well,” Sanchez wrote. “Overwhelmed by all the love and support everyone sent my way.”
Indianapolis is in the process of bringing in a replacement punter for this week’s game against the Texans.
There is no timetable for Sanchez’s return, but the team has not ruled him out for the season yet.
“I think they have to evaluate how the operation — the surgery — goes today, then they’ll go from there,” special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said. “We won’t have any answers here in the near future, but we’re hopeful if we can handle our business moving forward that maybe we will get him later on. But it’s too early to tell.”
DIVERSITY DIRECTOR
The Colts named Brian A.D. Richardson Jr. as the franchise’s first director of diversity, equity and inclusion on Tuesday.
The position was created by the Irsay family in the summer to coordinate efforts across all departments toward developing and implementing strategies around social responsibility, inclusive hiring, supplier diversity and education and training.
Richardson previously held a similar position with the Indiana University O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs in Bloomington.
“The mission of the Colts is to entertain, unite and inspire by winning the right way, and that’s why creating this new position to focus solely on diversity, equity and inclusion was so important to us,” Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay said in a team release. “With Brian’s education and background in sports management and his experience building diversity programs from scratch, we are excited to welcome him to the Colts family and to empower him to make a real difference in our organization and in our community.”
