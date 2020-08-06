INDIANAPOLIS – Nearly every offensive unit on the Indianapolis Colts’ roster is undergoing significant change this season.
Except the offensive line.
All five starters return up front after becoming the only group in the NFL to start all 16 regular season games together last year. That continuity could be particularly important this summer as the Colts adjust to a new starting quarterback (Philip Rivers) and welcome projected impact rookies at wide receiver (Michael Pittman Jr.) and running back (Jonathan Taylor). Trey Burton also is expected to play a big role as a free agent addition at tight end.
Those pieces must come together without preseason games and with fewer training camp practices.
It will come as no surprise, therefore, if Indianapolis looks to the veteran offensive line for leadership early in the season.
“I think we want to be that group where the team can kind of lean on us because of that reason – because of the continuity, because we are guys that have been around,” left tackle Anthony Castonzo said. “We want to be able to kind of shoulder that responsibility.
“If things are going great, we want to keep it going. And if anything is not going great, we want people to lean on us and say, ‘We need you guys to get it going for us.’ We take that responsibility to heart, and we are excited about it.”
Rivers has repeatedly mentioned the strength of the offensive line as a reason for signing with the Colts in free agency.
After mulling retirement, Castonzo signed a two-year, $33 million contract extension in March to keep the unit intact. Center Ryan Kelly will play the 2020 season under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, and two-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson will soon be in line for a lucrative extension.
Right tackle Braden Smith was one of the league’s best run blockers a year ago and continues to impress, and right guard Mark Glowinski fits well with the bully mentality created by Nelson and Kelly on the interior.
The group is expected to pave the way for a power running game led by 1,000-yard rusher Marlon Mack and Taylor as well as to give the 38-year-old Rivers a chance to maximize the gas he has remaining in the tank.
Castonzo said the offensive line’s success over the past two seasons is the product of several factors.
“It starts with just having five guys who can all play football really well,” he said. “That skill level is huge. That is the biggest thing. I mean, we’ve got five guys across the board who can really play. But, yeah, (it’s also) just how seriously we take everything as well, in terms of our bodies and staying healthy. I mean, there is a reason that we all were able to be on the field as much as we were last year – just taking the offseason seriously.
“Then (it’s) just the fact that we’ve been able to be together, kind of knowing what each other is going to do before they do it – having a lot of non-verbal communication. The more that you play with somebody, the more that you feel comfortable with them. In order to become a really good offensive line, there has to be a lot of different pieces that fall into place, and things seem to be working for us.”
ROOKIE REPORT
Head coach Frank Reich praised the physical impressiveness of rookies Pittman and Taylor and said fourth-round quarterback Jacob Eason has “done a nice job” through the first two weeks of in-person work at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
But Reich also has gotten a strong impression from a rookie few people have been talking about this offseason. Safety Julian Blackmon injured his knee during the Pac-12 Championship Game with Utah and isn’t expected to return before mid-season.
That hasn’t kept him from turning heads during early classroom work and meetings.
“Obviously, he’s still in his rehab process, but you get a good feel there,” Reich said. “He’s on PUP (physically unable to perform list) so he can’t do anything (on the field), but just hearing him, listening to him, just watching his body language, you just get a good feeling there.”
Reich added the rookies look like a smart group as a whole, and each of the draft picks has been engaged and learning.
“We know we have to get the pads on and look forward to getting them reps out at practice and seeing how they respond to making a few mistakes out there,” Reich said. “Once they feel the speed and power of the game at this level, that will be fun to interact with them on that level.”
DEADLINE PASSES
The deadline for opting out of the 2020 season passed at 4 p.m. Thursday without a report of any additional Colts choosing that route.
Linebacker Skai Moore, cornerback Marvell Tell III and safety Rolan Milligan previously chose that option. There will be exceptions made later in the season for players affected by COVID-19.
