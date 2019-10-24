INDIANAPOLIS – Gunnard Twyner breaks into a smile almost at the exact moment Zach Pascal’s name is mentioned.
The Indianapolis Colts offensive quality control coach has a special relationship with the man who suddenly is the most popular wide receiver in town.
Pascal was cut twice before landing with the Colts in June 2018. The Washington Redskins signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and waived him following training camp.
He spent much of the 2017 regular season on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad – with a brief call up to the active roster in September – before they, too, let him go the following June.
So Pascal wasn’t wasting time in Indianapolis.
Twyner estimates it was less than eight hours after his arrival that the wide receiver pulled the assistant coach aside and asked for help learning the offense as quickly as possible.
That brief conversation led to hours of work after walkthroughs, with just Pascal and Twyner running through plays on the field.
“I think that’s what everybody has seen in him is his tenacity, obviously, on the field is huge,” Twyner said Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “But the way he attacks the game off the field is what I love about him. When guys have off days, he’s always the first one texting me saying, ‘Hey, can we catch some balls off the JUGS (machine)? Or can we watch this? Can we look at that? Can we go over this? Can we go over that?’ He’s any coach’s dream, to be honest with you. So I’ve just enjoyed being part of it and enjoyed having a chance to coach him.”
Pascal tends to engender that kind of admiration from those around him.
He made his name in Indy by doing the dirty work. General manager Chris Ballard even shouted him out shortly before the start of training camp this summer because of his hard work and sacrifice as a blocker in the run game and as a contributor on special teams.
But it wasn’t until the past four games that Pascal really began to show what he could do in the passing game.
He had a breakout performance with six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Houston Texans. But he also leads the team this season with six receptions of 25 yards or more.
That’s the kind of explosion the Colts have previously gotten only from T.Y. Hilton, and – like everything else in Pascal’s football career – it didn’t come by accident.
He came into the league at about 230 pounds but has slimmed down to 214 this season in an attempt to take advantage of his athleticism.
The Colts have long seen such athletic feats from the former Old Dominion star.
“He’s a great all-around athlete,” Twyner said. “We have a basketball hoop in our team meeting room, and he’s always the first one up challenging everybody. He can run. He can throw. He can catch. And I don’t think you’ve seen the end of him yet. I think he’s got a lot left to show, and I think he’ll surprise a lot of people.”
After his big game Sunday, Pascal kept shouting out “Coach Gun.” He talked about the “little things” Twyner has helped him work on and the impact the assistant coach has had on his career.
Twyner served as a kind of sounding board early in the season when the targets weren’t coming and Pascal was getting impatient waiting his turn.
This week, there was a media flock surrounding his locker. Ever the consummate teammate, Pascal paused during the question-and-answer session to make sure undrafted rookie wide receiver Ashton Dulin had enough space to continue getting ready for practice.
Assured Dulin was fine, Pascal carried on.He hopes his play on the field helps his teammates in a similar way.
“I’m just trying to continue to get better and get one percent better (every day),” Pascal said. “That’s the mindset of this whole team, everybody in this locker room. Anybody can have a career day like I just had out there. It’s just getting better every day.”
INJURY REPORT
Defensive tackle Carl Davis (hamstring) and defensive end Jabaal Sheard (foot) were the only players not to participate in Thursday’s practice.
Wide receiver Parris Campbell (abdominal), cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring), defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (knee) were limited participants.
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts signed defensive tackle Lyndon Johnson to the practice squad Thursday. The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder is familiar with the AFC South, appearing in three games over the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.
Running back Bruce Anderson III was released from the practice squad.
