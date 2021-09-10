INDIANAPOLIS — Kwity Paye is an avid student.
The Indianapolis Colts’ rookie pass rusher is constantly looking to add to his arsenal. Every rep is a chance to learn something, and each piece of new information is quickly stored in his mind for future reference.
It’s one of the things that has most impressed defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus about the first-round pick out of Michigan.
“He’s got a great ability to recall and a great ability to use what he’s learned going forward,” Eberflus said. “A couple examples of that would be in practice — he would learn a cutoff block on the 6-technique, and he would learn where his hand placement was and how he did it, and he would come back the next play and do it the right way. He does that really well.”
And he’ll continue to do it throughout his debut season in the NFL.
Paye’s education is likely to take another step up Sunday when Indianapolis hosts the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Despite limited snaps in the preseason, Paye managed to record two sacks and force one fumble. He looked comfortable and confident on the field, but he admits it was a considerable increase in difficulty from training camp reps.
He expects to experience another leap in quality against the Seahawks.
“I know it’s going to be a jump, but I’m just trying to make sure I stay calm and make sure I’m doing all the things I do in practice — not being too high, not being too low and just playing the game,” Paye said.
The Colts have altered Paye’s stance and thrown a lot of new technique at him during the past month or so. The coaching staff knew coming in he had the power necessary to beat NFL offensive linemen. They’ve been focusing on his speed.
It remains a work in progress, but Paye has shown steady improvement.
He’s also wise beyond his years. Asked for his biggest takeaway from his preseason experience, Paye paused to gather his thoughts.
The answer that followed showed the kind of big-picture thinking uncommon for a 22-year-old.
“For me, just kind of being on this team and just kind of doing my job, without trying to do too much, not trying to be a superhero or whatnot,” Paye said. “Just take care of what you have to take care of, and everyone else is going to do their thing as well.”
NEW DEAL
Nyheim Hines on Friday became the third member of the 11-player 2018 draft class to earn a contract extension.
The 24-year-old running back reportedly agreed to a new three-year deal worth $18.6 million. Since being drafted in the fourth round out of North Carolina State, Hines has proven to be one of the more versatile players on the roster.
Hines has 226 career carries for 893 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also caught 170 passes for 1,227 yards and six scores. But his biggest impact might have come on special teams — where he has returned 39 punts for 581 yards (a 14.9-yard average) and two touchdowns.
He joins right tackle Braden Smith and linebacker Darius Leonard as 2018 draftees receiving lucrative extensions this year.
THEY SAID IT
“You know you’re ready because you know the work that you’ve put in and you know the time that you’ve spent preparing, but it’s time to do it now. You can be ready, but are you actually going to go out there and execute? That’s kind of where we’re at now. We have to go out there and we have to execute. You can’t prepare too much more now. Everything is in. You know what you have to do – you have to go out and do it right now.” – running back Jonathan Taylor on preparing for Sunday’s opener.
INJURY REPORT
Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf), defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin) and left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Fisher was a limited participant in all three practices this week, and head coach Frank Reich is leaving open the possibility he could play as early as Week 2.
Left guard Quenton Nelson (foot/back) and reserve offensive lineman Danny Pinter (foot) are both listed as questionable, though both were full participants in Friday’s practice.
“It’s really just going to depend on how he continues to respond,” Reich said of Nelson’s availability. “Obviously, the back thing this week — he was full today, but we’ll just continue to monitor him, and hopefully he’s ready. Quenton’s the kind of guy if there’s any way he can be ready, he’ll go. So we’ll just see how he feels tomorrow.”
No players were ruled out for Seattle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.