INDIANAPOLIS — Kwity Paye was just starting to get his feet underneath him when fate intervened.
The Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive end re-aggravated a hamstring injury early in a Week 3 loss against the Tennessee Titans and spent the next two weeks mostly watching his teammates from a distance and rehabbing.
It was a tough task for the first-round pick who recorded a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery in his NFL debut against the Seattle Seahawks and added five tackles in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.
“I felt like I was trending in the right direction,” Paye said Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I got injured early in that Titans game, and it kind of sidelined me and made me — I felt I was discouraged because I was working so hard to get better, improve every week and then this kind of sidelined me. I felt like for me, for the two weeks I was out, just trying to stay engaged, asking questions even though I wasn’t playing, just making sure once I do come back, I’ll still be locked in.”
Paye’s expected return Sunday against the Houston Texans should provide a boost to a struggling pass rush.
Asked to pinpoint the problem during Monday’s epic meltdown against the Baltimore Ravens — in which the Colts surrendered touchdowns on four consecutive possessions and squandered a 22-3 lead with 3:06 remaining in the third quarter — defensive tackle DeForest Buckner pointed the finger at the front four.
Buckner said each individual player must look in the mirror and ask what more he can do to help the team. Then the four pass rushers on the field need to play together in unison.
The Texans will play without left tackle Laremy Tunsil — who underwent thumb surgery this week — perhaps creating opportunities for the edge rush to rebound. Buckner, of course, is more focused on self-improvement.
“Going into the game, definitely — I haven’t been playing to where I want to be playing on a personal level,” he said. “I feel like this is one of the games I could get it started.”
Consistent pressure from the edge might help Buckner see fewer double- and triple-team blocks.
In Paye’s absence, Kemoko Turay had two sacks against the Miami Dolphins and Tyquan Lewis recorded 1.5 sacks against the Baltimore Ravens.
The rookie from Michigan feels back to 100% and could be the next to break out.
“It lowkey was going to be — it would have been like a tight, tight call if I were to play last game (against the Ravens),” Paye said. “I could have. I felt like I could have muscled through it, but it was kind of like a thing where it was really, really close but just not there yet. So, coming back this week, I feel like I’ll be full-go. I’ll be ready.”
THEY SAID IT
“It takes repetition. I punch at the ball every time. If you walk by me in the hallway with a ball in your hand, I’m punching at it. It’s a mentality that you’ve got to have, that you don’t care if you get run over. You think back to the Tennessee play, I knew that if I didn’t punch that ball out, I knew I was going to get run over. You got to have a mindset to say, OK, you have to turn a good play for their offense to a great play for our defense. You can’t be afraid of failing in that situation. You’ve got to make sure that the ball is the most important thing out there. If you check my eyes on every picture, my fist is balled up and ready to punch the ball out each time, and we just try to get off with a takeaway mark.” — linebacker Darius Leonard on his trademark punchout move against ballcarriers
INJURY REPORT
While Paye returned to full participation during Thursday’s practice, three other defensive starters also were upgraded.
Leonard (ankle/shoulder), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (concussion) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) were limited after sitting out Wednesday’s session.
Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (right hip), safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion), right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), Turay (groin) and running back Jordan Wilkins (illness) did not participate.
ROSTER MOVE
With Blankenship ailing, Indianapolis signed kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad and released center Joey Hunt.
Badgley spent time with the Colts during the 2018 preseason and has made 78.8% of his career field goal attempts. Badgley hit a career-low 72.7% of his field goals in 2020 with the Los Angeles Chargers and was just 10-of-19 from beyond 40 yards.
He spent Week 1 with the Tennessee Titans, missing his only field goal try and going 1-for-2 on extra points before being cut.
