INDIANAPOLIS – Michael Pittman Jr. makes it sound so simple. When chaos surrounds Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and the gameplan goes awry, more often than not he looks for the second-year wide receiver. The most recent example came late in the fourth quarter last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars when Wentz extended a third-down play under heavy pressure and fired a 27-yard strike to Pittman along the sideline for a crucial first down.
It was the kind of improvisational play that requires elite chemistry between the quarterback and receiver, and it’s rare to see if a duo playing together for the first time.
So what’s the key to making oneself available to the quarterback in emergency situations?
“To just flow with him,” Pittman said. “If he (Wentz) is flowing left, you want to flow left. You don’t want to be running the opposite direction.”
That’s the simplistic version, and it’s certainly working.
Pittman’s become one of the NFL’s most dangerous third-down weapons, and he’s enjoying a breakout season with 55 catches for 729 yards and five touchdowns. He’s made 36 receptions to convert a first down, and he’s caught 72.4% of his targets.
But his biggest contribution can’t be measured in pure numbers. He’s gained so much trust from Wentz that he’s targeted in almost any situation.
Head coach Frank Reich recalls his time with a rookie Keyshawn Johnson on the New York Jets and draws comparisons between their relationship and the chemistry between Wentz and Pittman.
“I was in my 11th or 12th year, I can’t remember,” Reich said. “I was at least wise enough to know that when we got Keyshawn – and he was only a rookie, and he still had things to learn about route running, but man he was a playmaker. I used to tell him – and I played a lot that year – I used to tell him all the time in practice, ‘I’m throwing to you. I’m throwing it to you, man. I don’t care if you’re covered. I’m throwing it to you.’ That’s just the kind of confidence you have in a guy.
“I think Carson has that in Pitt. ‘I’m just going to throw it to you. You’re going to come up with it. You’re a big-time playmaker.’ I think they feed off each other in that way.”
Reich’s offense generally shares the ball among several receivers, but Pittman has gotten the vast majority of targets this season.
Zach Pascal is a distant second on the team with 32 catches and 328 yards.
“I got the utmost confidence in all our guys, every guy that’s out there,” Wentz said. “Naturally, it’s kind of gone Pittman’s way quite a bit, and for the right reasons. He gets open. He makes big play after big play. He’s super reliable for us.”
Given the chemistry between the two, expect more big catches to come – including Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
During the playoff game between the teams last season, Pittman had five catches for 90 yards. He figures to be Wentz’s primary target again this week.
If the wide receiver has learned nothing else about his quarterback, it’s never to give up on a play.
“Absolutely,” Pittman said. “I mean Carson can sit back there and run sideline to sideline and then throw a ball 60 yards.”
THEY SAID IT
“No. I believed from the start. I really have believed from the start. I believe in a lot of our guys, as you guys know. As we specifically talk about Carson – we talk about this as a team all the time. Just because you believe – we understand it’s not going to be perfect, and there are going to be struggles, but that’s when it shows that you do believe because when things don’t go well, you still believe. I think guys feel that.” – Reich on whether he had to talk himself into adding Wentz to the roster after a bad 2020 season in Philadelphia.
INJURY REPORT
For the first time this season, no players were ruled out for the Colts.
Linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle/hand) was listed as questionable.
The Bills also did not rule out any players for Sunday’s game. Linebacker Tremaine Edmonds (hamstring) was listed as questionable.
