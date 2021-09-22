INDIANAPOLIS – Jack Doyle never doubted the Indianapolis Colts were going for it.
Facing fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line on the opening possession Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, it never occurred to the tight end that head coach Frank Reich might settle for a field goal. He wasn’t disappointed.
“No, there was no thought that we were going to kick it,” Doyle said. “Frank’s got such a great feel. I think that comes from being a former player and obviously being a great coach. He’s got a good feel for situations. They have the analytics and all that stuff that every team looks into now. But there’s still got to be a little feel to it, and Frank has great feel and we as a team, we ride with that.
“We got stopped. That stinks, but I don’t think it’ll waver his conviction to do it again in the future.”
Reich has long since proven his commitment to aggressive play calling. The problem early this season is the results haven’t been favorable.
The Colts are 0-for-4 on fourth down and just 3-for-8 scoring touchdowns in the red zone. The second trip inside the 5-yard line against the Rams ended with an interception on a shovel pass after All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald blew up the play.
In a game Indianapolis lost 27-24, those missed opportunities feel exceptionally large.
But there has been no public finger-pointing over the red-zone failures. Offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly noted their unit hasn’t played up to its standard, and the players in general have backed Reich’s aggressive calls.
“I think when you fail in the red zone, I think appropriately everybody is taking the blame,” Reich said. “I think coaches are taking the blame, play callers are taking the blame and players are taking the blame. So that’s a good thing. It’s a good thing that everybody wants to take responsibility and find ways to get better, and we’re all fighting to do that.”
The question becomes what changes will be made.
Tweaks to play calling and formations are a given. But personnel and play design also could come into play.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said the red-zone game plan is a week-to-week process, and nothing will be off the table.
“We know that we’ve got to be better as an offense, as coaches, players, that we’ve got to capitalize on those opportunities, especially first-and-goal at the 1,” Brady said. “That’s unacceptable for us to not put the ball in the end zone. We take pride in it, and we’re going to get back to work and be able to punch it in.”
THEY SAID IT
“Sometimes it’s just poor execution, on all phases. Up front, we’ll have a little breakdown or whatever or with the linebackers or DBs, so guys just gotta really hone in on their jobs. We’ve been doing a good job of trying to hold each other accountable and making sure that everybody’s paying attention to those little details in their jobs and making sure we’re all doing it so we can trust each other to go out there on Sundays.” – Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on the inconsistency in the Colts’ defense.
INJURY REPORT
Linebacker Jordan Glasgow (concussion), wide receiver Zach Pascal (illness), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf), right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb) and quarterback Carson Wentz (foot) did not practice Wednesday.
Rhodes, Smith and Wentz are considered day-to-day as their injuries are being monitored.
Wide receiver Parris Campbell (abdomen) was a limited participant after missing Sunday’s game against the Rams.
And safety Julian Blackmon (shoulder) was a full participant.
Left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard did not appear on the report after dealing with back and ankle injuries last week, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.