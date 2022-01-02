INDIANAPOLIS – The last time the Indianapolis Colts beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road, Andrew Luck was the starting quarterback and had yet to undergo his first shoulder surgery.
If Carson Wentz and company can’t replicate that Sept. 21, 2014, victory next week, the Colts’ roller-coaster season likely will be over.
That’s the scenario after Indianapolis (9-7) lost a 23-20 decision Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) with a chance to clinch a spot in the AFC playoffs.
Now the Colts must win in Jacksonville, where they have lost six straight games (the 2016 contest was played at London’s Wembley Stadium).
“It has just felt like it’s been playoff football for a long time for us,” Wentz said, referring to the scramble to recover from a 1-4 start. “Obviously, today we didn’t get it done. But we are excited for the opportunity to win, get in and then we have to win this one (against the Jaguars).
“First and foremost, we have to regroup from this (loss). Didn’t play our best ball, hopefully put our best performance out there next week.”
That’s been a tough chore for this franchise for some reason in northeast Florida.
The Jaguars’ winning streak in the series includes a 27-20 victory in last year’s opener – Jacksonville’s only win of the season – a 30-10 decision in 2017 and a 51-16 shellacking in 2015.
Indianapolis held off the Jaguars 28-14 – behind a career-high 253 rushing yards from Jonathan Taylor – to clinch a playoff spot in last year’s finale at Lucas Oil Stadium and survived a 23-17 decision at home on Nov. 14.
So, despite a 50-10 loss against the New England Patriots on Sunday and a current eight-game losing streak, the Colts are unlikely to take Jacksonville lightly.
“We know Jacksonville is good,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “… we know when we go to Jacksonville, it’s a battle. So we got to have a great week of preparation, and I’m sure it’ll be a tough-fought game next week, and we got to go earn it.”
The Colts failed in the same quest Sunday after emotional victories against the Patriots and Arizona Cardinals in the previous two weeks.
The practice week was jumbled with Wentz and five other starters coming out of the COVID-19 protocols on a staggered basis. The quarterback didn’t practice all week, and the team held virtual meetings as it attempted to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Long-snapper Luke Rhodes still went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and missed the game, though there was no discernible impact from his absence.
Likewise, Indianapolis refused to accept any of its other recent challenges as an excuse for Sunday’s loss.
“We’re still the same team everybody’s been talking about (during the win streak),” Reich said. “We’re like anyone else. If you don’t come (ready) and just lose a little bit of an edge – if you just let your guard down just a little bit – you can get beat in this league. So I didn’t think that was going to happen today.
“I thought we’d come out and have the edge that was needed to finish it out this week and to go in with a ton of momentum next week. But we’ll have to prepare this week.”
The Raiders played like the more desperate team and kept alive their own playoff hopes. They also face a win-and-get-in scenario next week against the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.
The Colts have to shake off both the lingering frustration of this loss and their recent history in Jacksonville.
Or their climb up the NFL mountain will come to a premature end.
“We definitely were disappointed that we couldn’t solidify that (playoff) opportunity (Sunday),” running back Jonathan Taylor said. “But now everyone knows, like, ‘Hey, this is it.’ We have to make sure that we solidify this opportunity next week. There’s no other way. We have to.”
THEY SAID IT
“Yeah, that was really nice. I wasn’t expecting that to come over the jumbotron during the game, so that was really nice.” – Taylor on watching a video from Edgerrin James during the third quarter after breaking James’ single-season franchise record of 1,709 rushing yards. Taylor finished Sunday with 1,734 rushing yards this season.
INJURY REPORT
Safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) and left tackle Eric Fisher (knee/shoulder/toe) missed Sunday’s loss with injuries. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.
