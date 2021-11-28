INDIANAPOLIS – DeForest Buckner was calm following another gut-wrenching loss Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Indianapolis Colts’ defensive tackle was frustrated, to be sure, but his eyes remain on the bigger picture. After a 38-31 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped the Colts to 6-6, the road to the playoffs remains manageable.
Indianapolis is just one-half game out of the seventh and final berth in the AFC, trailing four teams tied at 6-5.
It’s far from an ideal position. But far from impossible, too.
“We were talking about it (in the locker room), and the best teams play the best ball in November, December,” Buckner said. “We just gotta take a 1-0 mentality, and we got to narrow down and weed out all the mistakes.”
The mistakes against the Bucs included five turnovers and six penalties for 66 yards. Two of the flags set up Tampa Bay touchdowns, and the Bucs scored 24 points off takeaways.
That’s far too generous against any team, let alone one of Tampa Bay’s caliber.
“It sucks,” Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said. “We didn’t do enough defensively when the offense did turn the ball away. We didn’t step up when we needed to. We got to go back to the drawing board to see how we can fix that.”
In a recurring theme this season, Indianapolis held a 10-point lead in the third quarter before the turnovers began to pile up. It’s the third time this season the Colts have held a double-digit lead against a playoff contender and lost.
Overall, Indianapolis has led by double digits at some point in each of its last nine contests. It’s 6-3 during that stretch.
The defense deserves its fair share of that burden, but all three phases share blame. Against the Bucs, there were two fumbles and two interceptions on offense to go with a muffed punt on special teams.
It added up to an obstacle far too great to overcome – just as mistakes piled up in previous painful losses against the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.
“You got to find a way,” Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said. “We’ve done a good job at that over the past few weeks of finding a way to kind of put people away when you get a little lead. It’s something that we have to continue to work on and continue to get better because when you’re playing defending world champs, great football teams, you’re going to need to learn how to be able to put people away.”
Time is running out, even in the longest season in NFL history.
Indianapolis has five games remaining and probably needs to finish at least 3-2 to make the playoffs for the second straight year. That means they’ll need at least one win against fellow playoff contenders in the New England Patriots (8-4), Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) and Arizona Cardinals (9-2).
But the mentality never changes. Focus on one week at a time – beginning with next week’s trip to the Houston Texans – and let the chips fall where they may.
“The AFC’s so jam packed we just got to take it one week at a time, can’t look at all that,” Colts tight end Jack Doyle said. “And I think if we take care of our business, we’ll get in and have a shot.”
THEY SAID IT
“Definitely. You know when I was on the ground for a little bit and just kind of sore all over the place, I couldn’t really pinpoint where (the pain) was at. So I was definitely scared for a little bit, but it started to settle in and I started to move around and I knew I could go.” – Buckner on a gimpy knee that twice forced him out of the game for brief intervals.
INJURY REPORT
Indianapolis entered the game with no players ruled out because of injury for the second straight week and did not report any new injuries following the game.
