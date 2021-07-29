WESTFIELD – Long after Thursday’s practice ended at Grand Park, Michael Pittman Jr.’s booming voice could be heard throughout the rapidly emptying temporary football stadium.
The Indianapolis Colts wide receiver’s target was safety Julian Blackmon, and he was essentially requesting a rematch of an earlier practice rep. Blackmon was happy to oblige, running over to line up opposite Pittman and shadowing him down the field.
In the interest of keeping two of the team’s most important young players healthy, quarterback Sam Ehlinger lofted a pass well over Blackmon’s head and softly into Pittman’s hands. No chance to contest it and – more importantly – no chance of unnecessary contact.
Blackmon laughed and headed over to do media interviews, but it’s clear the war of words has only just begun.
“That’s just fun right there,” he said. “(The wide receivers) are my brothers right there, but when we’re on the field we just love to talk. We’re all always talking and me and Pitt especially. We’re always mouthing at each other ’cause we work together every day. In the offseason, that’s what we did is work together, but it just raises the level of competition.”
Scenes like this are new for Blackmon, who largely kept quiet and soaked in as much of his surroundings as possible last year as a rookie. Now, it’s as though a weight has been lifted from his shoulders.
A big part of it is health. Last year at this time Blackmon was still recovering from a torn ACL suffered while playing for Utah in the Pac-12 championship game.
He returned earlier than anyone expected, missing just one regular-season game and recording two interceptions in 14 starts. But he admits the arduous rehab took a toll.
Blackmon’s legs felt heavy by the season’s end, and he spent much of the offseason preventing that from happening again. He focused mainly on his joints, trying to take as much pressure as possible off his knees.
As a result, he looks faster and stronger in the early going. And his teammates have taken note.
“I think you’ll see him just continue to transcend,” fellow safety Khari Willis said. “Don’t be surprised when he balls out. That’s all I’m saying. He’s a baller, and I think you’re gonna see that even more so this year.”
Blackmon’s also been more vocal.
He’s much more comfortable with the defensive scheme and all of the mental aspects of the game. But he’s also had a year to play alongside his teammates and bond with them on and off the field.
That, in turn, will help make him a better leader this year.
“It’s kind of hard to call someone out when you’re not close,” Blackmon said. “You know what I’m saying? So when you have that relationship off the field, it’s better on the field. So being able to be with these guys off the field, hanging out, going to dinner, playing video games together, it all matters.”
Even those extra reps after practice, no matter how one-sided they might be.
WENTZ WATCH
After completing 11 of his final 15 passes in Wednesday’s opening practice, new quarterback Carson Wentz started 6-for-7 on Thursday. The impressive stretch included deep completions to wide receivers Zach Pascal and T.Y. Hilton, including one on which the latter absorbed a big hit from cornerback Rock Ya-Sin who was coming over the top to break up the pass.
Wentz finished 13-for-17 in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills and still hasn’t thrown an interception while commonly displaying the athleticism that most obviously sets him apart from last year’s starter, Philip Rivers.
Through two practices, Wentz is 25-of-37 (67.6%) while spreading the ball to nine different receivers. Pascal was his favorite target Thursday with four catches. Hilton, tight end Mo Alie-Cox and running back Marlon Mack had two each.
PLAY OF THE DAY
Wentz’s most impressive throw came early in the 90-minute session and already is a hit on social media.
Facing a blitz from the left side, the quarterback rolled out to his right to buy time. Just before All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner could close in for a sack, Wentz lofted the ball off one foot for a 45-yard completion to Pascal – who beat cornerback Kenny Moore II on a post route.
It's the longest completion of training camp thus far.
THEY SAID IT
“No, I think that ultimately competition brings out the best in you. Whenever he knew that we signed Eddy (Pineiro), he didn’t blink. He’s the same player, same person every day. That guy is super consistent, works hard, work ethic – the one thing that he did a good job of this offseason was he trained harder in the weight room. He came in bigger. He did a lot more with his body. He’s more explosive, and you guys will see that when you get to see him actually kick in a team setting. So, I think it can be a really good year for him.” – Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on whether Rodrigo Blankenship is angry the team brought in kicking competition.
INJURY REPORT
Center Ryan Kelly left practice early after injuring his elbow on a run play. He remained on the field for the rest of the session but had a large ice wrap on his left arm. Ball State’s Danny Pinter replaced him at safety.
Others who did not participate Thursday: running back Nyheim Hines (hip), safety George Odum (back), safety Shawn Davis (hamstring), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) and offensive tackle Julien Davenport (undisclosed).
Cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad remain on the Reserve-COVID list.
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts signed veteran cornerback Holton Hill. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, he’s appeared in 28 games with 69 tackles, 11 passes defensed and one interception.
