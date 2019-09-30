INDIANAPOLIS – Jack Doyle found himself, unwittingly, at the center of the NFL universe Monday.
The Indianapolis Colts tight end was the target of a helmet-to-helmet hit by Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict during Sunday’s 31-24 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Burfict left his feet and ducked his head before delivering the blow, a textbook violation of the league’s safety rules, and was ejected from the contest.
A day later, the NFL took the punishment further, suspending the multiple offender for the remainder of the 2019 season including any potential postseason games.
It was a controversial decision with many Burfict proponents pointing to similar hits Sunday that were not so harshly dealt with.
In a letter to the linebacker, NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan explained the decision.
“There were no mitigating circumstances on this play, your contact was unnecessary, flagrant and should have been avoided,” Runyan wrote. “For your actions, you were penalized and disqualified from the game. Following each of your previous rule violations you were warned by me and each of the jointly-appointed appeal officers that future violations would result in escalated accountability measures.
“However, you have continued to flagrantly abuse rules designed to protect yourself and your opponents from unnecessary risk.”
Burfict has three business days to appeal the decision.
During his eight-year career, the linebacker has been fined 15 times for a variety of rules violations with penalties totaling more than $5 million.
Colts head coach Frank Reich agreed with the league’s view.
“I was just thankful the league took the action that it did and support the league and the decision,” he said. “(I) did have a reaction yesterday (on the sideline). When someone does something like that and attacks one of your players – that’s just not supposed to be in the game.
“Then when it’s against one of your players, you naturally have a reaction. I’m just glad they did what they did at the game and the follow-up action seems very appropriate.”
The good news for Doyle is he suffered no long-term effects from the hit.
He remained in the game and finished with four catches for 22 yards and a touchdown.
“It was a pretty vicious hit, but thankfully (Doyle’s OK),” Reich said. “It’s just strange, sometimes you just never know (with) those hits. Just thankfully came out of that one clean and no (concussion) symptoms.”
GEATHERS IN PROTOCOL
For the second time in three weeks, an Indianapolis defender has developed concussion symptoms a day after a game and entered the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Safety Clayton Geathers is the latest victim, putting his status for this week’s game at Kansas City in question. The Colts already are playing without safety Malik Hooker, who suffered a torn meniscus during the Sept. 22 win against the Atlanta Falcons.
All-pro linebacker Darius Leonard has missed the past two games after developing concussion symptoms following the Sept. 15 win at Tennessee, and he remains in the protocol.
If Geathers, can’t play this week, Indianapolis likely will turn to one of several internal options.
“We have some versatility,” Reich said. “(Cornerback) Quincy (Wilson) is very versatile. I mean, obviously we’ve got Rolan (Milligan) back and George (Odum) got some good playing time this last week. So we feel good about the depth we have there.”
MACK MENDING
Running back Marlon Mack was listed as questionable during the second half against the Raiders after suffering an ankle injury.
Mack said in the postgame locker room he felt as though he could have finished the game, and Reich said the third-year rusher was not ruled out by the team’s medical staff.
“Really what it came down to was, we got in that no-huddle mode because we were playing catch up,” Reich said. “That typically has been Nyheim’s (Hines) baby. So, when we’re in that no-huddle mode, for the most part, Nyheim is going to be in there because of all the pass stuff we do out of it.”
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts re-signed cornerback Shakial Taylor to the practice squad Monday and released cornerback Jalen Collins from the practice squad.
Taylor, an undrafted free agent out of Kansas, spent the offseason with Indianapolis before suffering an injury just prior to the preseason finale at Cincinnati.
