INDIANAPOLIS — In the eyes of Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, the 2020 season begins Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Indianapolis (6-8) was eliminated from postseason contention Monday night with a humiliating 34-7 loss against the New Orleans Saints.
But Reich made it clear during his weekly conference call Tuesday the team will treat its final two regular-season games as a springboard to next season.
“We believe these next two weeks are critically important because, even though the wins and losses don’t carry over to the offseason or to next season, our process carries over,” Reich said. “And what we represent in the next two weeks, you better believe that carries over. We better believe that that carries over. So we need to go about our business, be professionals, play to win, get back to 8-8, do everything we can to get back to 8-8, have the right process to get there and end the season on as a positive note as we can.”
As part of that plan, the Colts have no plans to make a change at quarterback.
In the five weeks since returning from his knee injury, Jacoby Brissett has struggled with accuracy and consistency. After throwing 14 touchdown passes in the seven weeks prior to the injury, he has just four since.
He was particularly ineffective on the prime-time stage in New Orleans. The 27-year-old quarterback missed a wide-open Zach Pascal on third down to open the game. On the next series, he badly overthrew T.Y. Hilton on second down and forced a pass to Jack Doyle that nearly was intercepted on third down.
Brissett finished 18-for-34 for 165 yards and a 66.4 quarterback rating.
But Reich said there are no plans to bench Brissett or to take a look at third-string quarterback Chad Kelly over the final two weeks.
Instead, the offensive staff sees this as an opportunity to experiment and find new ways to employ Brissett.
“Maybe there’s something that we haven’t been doing that is good for him,” Reich said. “So we’ll look at some alternative schemes, introduce one or two new thoughts in the next two weeks. Not major things, you’re probably not going to notice it just by the eye, but it could be a philosophical thing.
“It could be little small subtle things that we do in the way we call our plays, the way we check our plays and check in and out of plays. We need to continue to learn and get better. He’s our quarterback, so we need him in there to work through those things.”
PRO BOWL NODS
Left guard Quenton Nelson and weakside linebacker Darius Leonard were named Tuesday to represent the AFC in January’s Pro Bowl.
It’s the second appearance in the NFL’s annual all-star game in as many seasons for Nelson. Leonard, meanwhile, likely will be pleasantly surprised by the nod.
He was included on the ballot as an outside linebacker in 2018 and did not make the team despite being named a first team all-pro and the league’s defensive rookie of the year.
Leonard braced himself for another snub last week, acknowledging the voting amounts to little more than a popularity contest while pleading his case.
“The numbers speak for themselves,” he said. “If you want to put the best players in there, just go by the numbers.”
Leonard’s numbers speak loudly.
Despite missing three weeks after a concussion, he’s recorded 104 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Nelson’s impact is more difficult to quantify, but he is the only offensive lineman with his own highlight reel and he’s already racking up some impressive accolades.
Nelson is just the fifth player in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons joining Andrew Luck (2012-13), Edgerrin James (1999-2000), Marshall Faulk (1994-95) and Alan Ameche (1955-56). He’s also the first offensive lineman to accomplish the feat league wide since Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys in 2014 and 2015.
“Phenomenal. I mean, phenomenal,” Reich said of Nelson’s growth this season. “We all know what kind of year he had last year, and he really did have a better year this year. He really has gotten better. He’s a better pass protector, and he’s better in his technique in the run game. He has definitely gotten better in every area of his game. He’s had a monster year.”
ROSTER MOVES
Indianapolis signed offensive tackle Travis Vornkahl and defensive tackle Roderick Young to the practice squad Tuesday.
Vornkahl, an undrafted free agent from West Texas A&M, spent time with the Cleveland Browns in the preseason before joining the Washington Redskins’ practice squad.
Young, an undrafted free agent from North Texas, spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason before participating in training camp with the Buffalo Bills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.