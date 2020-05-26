INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich was only partially successful in containing his enthusiasm for the Indianapolis Colts’ roster Monday.
During a video conference call, the third-year head coach took care not to set unreasonable expectations for the 2020 season. But it doesn’t take much reading between the lines to get a sense of how high Reich believes this team’s ceiling can be.
Following a slow and steady build since his arrival in 2017, general manager Chris Ballard took a couple of big swings this spring. The trade for all-pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner likely will have the longest-tenured impact. But the signing of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers is more apt to get the lion’s share of attention.
Reich believes the timing was right for both moves. He’s particularly excited to reunite with Rivers, whom he coached for three seasons with the San Diego Chargers.
“I can just tell you this -- and I know we still have to play games and all that stuff, and that’s the exciting part -- but the further we get into this process with Philip, the more I’m convinced that was the right move for us,” Reich said. “This guy is an elite quarterback and I think went with this roster.
“We have to stay healthy, and we have to get some breaks. We all know that. It’s hard. There’s a lot of good football teams out there. We have a lot to prove. We have a lot to prove, and it’s not going to be easy. I just think the roster was right, the time was right and the opportunity was there.”
Reich credits Ballard with creating that opportunity.
Rather than making broad unilateral decisions, the GM has fostered a culture of cooperation. He encourages everyone in the organization to make their voices heard in personnel meetings and routinely sets up group sessions between scouts and coaches so there is a clear understanding of what the franchise is looking for at every position.
The results have been far from perfect. This spring alone the Colts declined the fifth-year option on 2017 first-round pick Malik Hooker’s rookie contract and traded a second-rounder from that same class, cornerback Quincy Wilson, to the New York Jets.
But there are also obvious building blocks in place. Left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard headlined a stellar 2018 class and quickly became leaders. And safety Khari Willis, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and linebacker Bobby Okereke are among the rookies from last season expected to have expanded roles in 2020.
There have been off-field challenges galore, most notably the shoulder injury that cost Andrew Luck the entire 2017 campaign and the 29-year-old quarterback’s sudden retirement two weeks before the start of the 2019 season. Those setbacks played a role in Indianapolis missing the playoffs in two of the past three seasons, but the franchise clearly believes it’s ready to turn a corner.
Despite an offseason thus far restricted to online learning, there’s optimism that belief soon will be reflected on the field.
“I think Colts fans should be really excited right now,” Reich said. “I know you don’t want to get over-hyped and get – you’d rather under promise and over deliver and all that stuff, but I’m excited. I think Colts Nation should be excited.
“This roster is a good roster, good players, good talent and equally as important to Colts Nation, these are good men. These are good men who will represent us well on the field.”
COMEBACK KID
Kemoko Turay appeared to be on the verge of a breakthrough in 2019 before suffering a gruesome ankle injury against the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished the season with just 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits in four games, but those numbers don’t paint an accurate picture of his growth.
A protégé of former Indianapolis sack artist Robert Mathis, the 24-year-old was just beginning to understand how to put his unique physical gifts together. It’s a mission Reich is excited to see the twitchy 6-foot-5 defensive end resume this summer.
“That combination of speed, get-off and instincts? Some guys have a natural feel to that, and he’s got that,” Reich said. “But the other big thing is bend. How can you bend around a corner? All of these guys can bend, right? All of these pass rushers at this level can bend, but there is that extra 10% of bend, and Kemoko has that. It is just a God-given ability that you can go fast, bend and not lose speed.
“Then on top of it, the other thing he has is length. Some of the guys that we see – some of the good edge pass rushers in more recent years -- have gotten smaller and faster. Well, Kemoko is still big and long, so he has that length with get-off, with bend. That is a dangerous combination.”
GOLFING GREATS
Like many fans, Reich enjoyed watching some charity golf over the Memorial Day weekend. “The Match” pitting former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson drew the highest rating for any golf event on cable television with an average of more than 5.8 million viewers.
Reich, who helped coach Manning in Indianapolis from 2008-11, obviously had a rooting interest. But he was able to appreciate the contest on multiple levels while watching with his family.
“I was impressed with (Manning’s) game,” Reich said. “I mean those are tough conditions, right? I mean the rain was brutal, and I thought Peyton did great. His iron play was great – that shot on 16 and on 18, those were clutch shots when ‘The Match’ was on the line.
“I was equally impressed with Tom Brady. His swing – I know it got off to a little bit of a rough start, but it was just fun watching those guys play. (It’s) always fun watching Tiger and Phil play. But I thought (the) quarterbacks represented themselves well and glad that Peyton and Tiger won.”
